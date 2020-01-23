The Lubbock Lions Club will host its 68th Annual Pancake Festival from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Feb. 22 at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center located at 1501 Mac Davis Ln, according to a news release from the Lubbock Lions Club.
Tickets cost $7 before the event, $9 at the door, and children ages three and younger enter for free, according to the release.
The event is all-you-can-eat and will include entertainment. Pancakes, sausage links, bacon, popcorn, juice and more will be served; soft drinks will also be available for two tokens, according to the same release.
Raffle prizes totaling over $2,000 in worth will be awarded and one can enter for the prize by submitting one token, according to the release.
All profits earned from this event will be donated to over 30 charities, according to the release. The pancake event raised $114,000 last year, which was donated to various local as well as national charities such as LISD Eyeglasses for Children, Children’s Miracle Network, Meals on Wheels, The Salvation Army, Catholic Charities and more.
The goal from the event this year is to raise over $130,000, according to the release.
Tickets can be obtained until 3 p.m. on Feb. 14 from any Lions Club member, at the Lubbock Lions Club office, at all Bolton gas locations, by calling 763-4789 or by visiting the Lions Club website found here, according to the Lubbock Lions Club news release.
