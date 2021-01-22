The Lubbock Lions Club Board of Directors will be virtually hosting its 69th Annual Pancake Festival Feb. 20 as a fundraiser for several charities. Among these charities, profits will be going to support Catholic Charities adult eyeglass program, the LISD children’s eyeglass program, Boy Scout Troop 157, and the Texas Lions Camp.
There will be a Facebook event “Pancakes@home” where the Lions will be engaging with the community and share photos and information regarding the organizations they will be supporting as well as their sponsors.
According to a release made by the Lubbock Lions Club, the decision to host the event virtually was difficult to make, however, they hold consideration for the health of the lions, attendees and volunteers as a top priority. For more information, visit www.Lubbocklions.org
