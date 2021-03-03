Editor’s note: Miss Chaise Lounge declined to have her legal name included in the story.
Miss Chaise Lounge, a local Lubbock drag queen, put the finishing touches of her makeup on, careful not to get any bright pink lipstick in her beard as she applied it.
Lounge sat down in an outfit she made herself – a pink, four-way stretch dress with tulle at the bottom. After she adjusted her blonde wig and tiara and slipped the last ring on her finger, she said some of her drag influences include Dolly Parton, Elle King and Britney Spears.
“I like confidence,” she said. “Confident women are really my go to.”
A drag queen is stereotypically defined as a man impersonating a woman’s life in the way they dress and act. However, drag is all about self-expression and creativity, best defined as a man dressing up in women’s clothing and performing as a way to exaggerate and entertain.
“It’s not who I am; clearly I’m a man in a dress,” Lounge, a first-year law student at the Texas Tech School of Law from San Marcos, said. “We’re always joking (that) drag queens are clowns, and so you should treat us like clowns.”
When Lounge first came to Lubbock, she said she was surprised when her entertainment director told her she should enter last year’s Glamour & Fame Pride Week Drag Pageant hosted by the Tech Office of LGBTQIA Education & Engagement. She did not think Tech would be a place that would host a drag show, especially because she feels like there are not a lot of places in Lubbock people like her feel comfortable or safe going out.
It also has been hard for Lounge to identify with Tech because of the pandemic and how isolating both COVID-19 and being a law student in general have made things, she said.
Lounge described herself as a social queen and said when the pandemic hit, it was hard for her because not only could she not go out and perform, but she also had to read 100 pages a night for constitutional law alone, making it hard to get outside of her apartment and make personal connections with people.
“I like making people laugh and dancing with people and, you know, reminding them why they came out. That’s really a drag queen’s job is to facilitate drinking, and people drink more when they’re happy and having a really good time. And so, I miss being around people,” she said. “If I can make somebody laugh or smile or, you know, forget that they bombed their midterm today, that’s really what I’m about.”
Despite not feeling connected, Lounge said the times she has gone out in drag and performed in Lubbock have been fun. The queens she has met have been open, supportive and happy, and it was nice for her to meet other drag queens around her same age who were not so bitter.
“You go to a place like San Antonio and some of the queens are not receptive or welcoming to new faces, and that’s different than Lubbock,” she said. “They were very accepting and welcoming of new faces, and I love that about Lubbock, the queens have been really great.”
Lounge said the first time she got into drag was in June 2018 for Pride in San Marcos. Two of her friends helped her get a wig and do her makeup, which took about five and a half hours, and she put on the one dress she owned and “terrible” shoes and went out.
“I was so scared and so nervous,” Lounge said. “You know, you have these horror stories in your head, you know, what if somebody throws their beer on you or, you know, wants to fight with you or something, and it’s different when you’re being yourself. It’s kind of different when you’re looking like a woman and being a drag queen.”
Lounge’s friends dropped her off around 10 p.m., and she said there was one person in the bar who gave her the affirmation she needed and it ended up being a great night.
In 2018, Lounge went through a bad breakup, and when something like that happens, she said, she usually retreats from the world. However, getting into drag and becoming Chaise Lounge, helped her gain the confidence to do something as simple as leave the house.
“It was hard for me, as a man, to leave the house, to talk to people. I just didn’t feel like myself at all,” she said. “This sounds kind of weird, but being someone else, becoming Chaise Lounge, and kind of finding out who Chaise Lounge was really helped me, as a man, process everything that was going on in my life at the time, and helped me find my confidence again, and helped me find who I was, again … In 2018, I wanted to be anybody else but myself, and so Chaise Lounge really helped me with that.”
The name Chaise Lounge came from a YouTube video from the early 2000s in which a UK drag queen named Olympia was pretending to be furniture and mispronounced the couch’s name. Lounge said it made her laugh, and in drag she is funny, so the name stuck with her.
Today, Lounge said she has turned herself into a brand in the sense that she can market herself and make money, especially since she holds two pageant titles – Miss Quarantine Queen 2020 from Stonewall in San Marcos and Miss Glamour and Fame 2020 from Tech. However, the core of drag is expressing oneself.
“Bars know when they book Chaise Lounge that they’re getting a double titleholder … So with those titles come a lot of responsibility and expectations,” she said. “It’s a job, but I’m still expressing myself every time. I choose what makeup to put on or, you know, how I want my face to look or what clothes I’m wearing.”
Some of the standards Lounge said are expected of her and other seasoned drag queens are to show up early, be ready to perform, be flexible and be able to facilitate a good time. This is important because newer drag queens need someone to guide them on what professionalism means.
However, the responsibility and dedication can become tiring. Lounge said it can be difficult to have performances stacked throughout the week, but it also can provide opportunities to market even more.
“You have to decide, you know, am I going to refuse that booking? Am I going to turn that down? Or, you know, can I get that booking? And can I turn it into 50 more followers? And can I sell some lighters as well in there, you know, so you kind of have to pick and choose why you’re doing drag,” she said. “And so, if it’s worth it to you to do four shows in a row, and get up and look at your face and how dry it is because of all the makeup, and how your rings and jewelry have turned your skin green, and you can’t get that eyeliner off, that’s kind of up to you to make that decision.”
What Lounge said she wants people to understand is that ultimately, drag is a job. Buying all the necessary elements to get into drag gets expensive, and although drag queens’ jobs are to help people have a good time, they also are there working.
“Some general house rules that I think everybody should know: If you can’t afford to tip your bartender, and you can’t afford to tip the drag queens, don’t go to the show,” she said. “When people go out, they want to have a really good time. And part of that really good time is the service that the bartenders, barbacks, waitresses, drag queens (and) DJs offer to everybody. This is a service that we’re being paid for, to help you facilitate, like, a really good time. So reach into your pocket, reach into your purse, tip the drag queen.”
The best advice Lounge said she can give to anyone wanting to do drag is to get a wig, earrings, nails, one good outfit, a bra and cheap makeup. Before going out, she said to make sure to practice doing makeup at least once or have someone help.
The first time someone goes out in drag is all about them, Lounge said, so it is important to make sure to have fun. When leaving the house, confidence is key; if one is not confident, Lounge said to fake it.
“Being able to be your own one-woman show at all times, is really fun. And it’s 100 percent freeing. I really, I think everybody should do drag one time. You know, men, women, and everyone in between, I think everybody should feel what we feel,” she said. “Every time we put on all of this; it’s liberating. It’s like escaping yourself, and the most you could ever escape yourself and be somebody else, and there’s a lot of freedom in that. You can really say whatever you want, and do whatever you want, be whoever you want, and you usually can’t do that in real life.”
Ultimately, Lounge said drag queens are not here to make anyone feel confused in any way, but to have fun and be themselves in a way that may look different than the average person, which is one thing she loves most about drag.
Quoting world renowned drag queen RuPaul, Lounge said one of the bravest things someone can do is leave their house in a pair of heels and a wig.
“I agree with that a lot because what you’re doing is you’re telling the world that, ‘Who you think I am or who you see me as every single day, I can be somebody else.’ And that’s pretty scary,” she said. “You know, some people get weirded out changing their hats when they leave, some people get weirded out when they get a new haircut. For drag queens, it’s a little bit different. We leave our house knowing that we’re not presenting the same gender as what we’re born with or what we usually present with every single day.”
