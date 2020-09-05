The Lubbock Downtown Farmers Market allows vendors from the Lubbock community to sell products and produce every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Depot District until Oct. 17. Vendors and members of the LDFM shared what the farmers market has been like this year.
This year the market has been open since May 30th, Chuck Green, a member of the LDFM board of directors, said. The LDFM made some changes in regard to the safety of the vendors and shoppers.
“We have sanitation stations at the two main entrance areas and masks available for shoppers,” Green said. “All vendors are required to wear a mask and we encourage social distancing; it helps that we are outside.”
The LDFM created a plan to keep their shoppers and vendors safe as soon as it was needed, Green said. Members were able to come out to the market as soon as it opened.
“There has been a change in demographics,” Green said. “We have seen less of our older shoppers, and more of our younger shoppers.”
The change of demographics is expected given the circumstances, Green said. It is good that the community is able to come out and support their local farmers market.
“We have slowly seen more of our usual crowd come in,” Green said. “But overall, we have had a good amount of people make it out here.”
The LDFM has been open for 11 years, Green said. It is a part of the community.
Casey Collins, a salesperson at Diamond Meat Co, a vendor that sells high-quality beef at the LDFM, said sales have been down lately.
“We have been vendors here for eight years,” Collins said.
“We have had less of our usual customers come out to the market,” Collins said. “But we have begun delivering to some of our usual customers, so that has helped.”
Our usual customers help the company immensely, Collins said. So, it is nice to be able to deliver to some at this time.
“We are beginning to see some of our customers back to the market,” Collins said. “I’m glad they are coming back.”
The Diamond Meat Co has been coming to the LDFM for eight years, Collins said. It is a great place for people to get meat, vegetables and other products and it helps small businesses.
Lisa Reimer, owner of Reimer Farms, a vendor that sells organic season produce at the LDFM, said business has been good.
“We do deliver fresh produce," Reimer said. “I get the product ready in the morning and I deliver it the same day.”
Reimer Farms has been a vendor at the LDFM for four years, Cynthia Hernandez, daughter of Lisa Reimer said.
“I have seen a change in the number of vendors at the market,” Hernandez said. “There has been a good amount of people that come to the market.”
Reimer Farms starts selling produce in July and continues to sell through Sept.-Oct., Hernandez said. The product is seasonal.
“My mom has just opened a kitchen, so eventually we will be able to sell things year-round,” Hernandez said.
Online delivery has increased, and it will continue to grow, Reimer said. Online customers were something once overlooked, but they are essential now and will continue to grow.
“I like to come to help my mom here at the farmers market because we are guaranteed to see all different types of groups from Lubbock,” Hernandez said. “We get to share what is close to our heart to the community.”
The LDFM is a place where the community can gather safely, Hernandez said. It also brings farm life to the city.
“The farmers market is the place where local businesses can interact with the community,” Green said. “We have a loyal set of vendors, and we enjoy bringing the community together.”
