The Buddy Holly Center was full of music and life as the museum celebrated what would have been Buddy Holly’s 85th birthday. Guests were granted free admission to the Buddy Holly Museum and to the grand opening of the newly refurbished Jerry Allison House.
The center offered cupcakes and punch with a performance by the Eddy Weir Band in the courtyard.
Sebastian Forbush, curator of the Buddy Holly Museum, said the purpose of the birthday celebration was to have everyone join in on the fun.
"We want everyone to be able to partake in the festivities, and we get a good mix of people that come here and make special journeys to Lubbock just to listen and learn more about Buddy Holly and we also get some people who come in and say, 'It’s my first time here,'" Forbush said.
A notable event of the birthday celebration was the opening of the Allison House to the public. First opened in 2013, the house was closed in 2020 due to COVID-19 when the museum began renovating it.
Marie Bulfield, a Lubbock local originally from New Zealand, enjoyed looking around the newly-renovated Allison House. She said Buddy Holly was brilliant and a big name in her family.
“It’s astonishing, I think the kitchen is astonishing,” Bulfield said.
Some attendees did not know who Buddy Holly was or that it was his 85th birthday. Tom and Dianna Cavanaugh from Spring said they stopped by the Buddy Holly Museum on their tour of Lubbock.
"We’ve been planning a Texas Panhandle-Oklahoma trip, so we drove up yesterday, got here, made a list of things to do today,” Tom Cavanaugh said. “The Buddy Holly Museum was one of them, and we were surprised to find out it was his 85th birthday."
