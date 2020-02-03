The Buddy Holly Center memorialized Holly’s passing Monday with the “The Day The Music Died,” event, which included guided tours, trolley tours and free admission to the Buddy Holly Museum.
The Center, which is located at 1801 Crickets Ave, focused on the day in history when Holly, Ritchie Valens and J.P. Richardson died in a plane crash in 1959 outside Clear Lake, Iowa.
The day has been memorialized in songs, such as “American Pie” by Don Mclean, and is known as “The Day The Music Died,” according to Biography.com.
Holly was born on Sep. 7, 1936 in Lubbock as Charles Hardin Holley, according to Biography.com. He was in the band “The Crickets,” which helped pioneer the traditional rock lineup of two guitars, bass and drums.
Holly, who is still believed to be one of the all-time greats and founding fathers of rock ’n’ roll, died at the age of 22, according to Biography.com. He would have been 83 if he were alive today.
David Seitz, gift shop manager at the center, said some people have strong feelings toward Holly.
“We get some people in here who are very torn up about it,” Seitz said. “Whatever influences people see today [in music] probably originates around Buddy.”
Holly was a growing producer with the intention of growing music in West Texas, Seitz said.
“Lubbock could’ve been like the Austin of the 60s,” Seitz said.
The Buddy Holly Center was founded in 1997 after the city of Lubbock purchased the building, which was built over 80 years ago, according to the Buddy Holly Center website.
The Buddy Holly Center features the recording equipment Holly used and the clothes and notes he took. The center also houses a section highlighting a collection of Holly’s memorabilia including his glasses found at the crash site and many of his various guitars.
In front of the museum is a sculpture featuring the glasses that were synonymous with his character and music.
Next to the Buddy Holly Center is the house of J.I. Allison. Allison was a member of the band, “The Crickets” alongside Holly.
They both worked on writing several hit songs from inside the very walls still standing at the site. Tours are offered of the house with more information available at the City of Lubbock website.
Sebastian Forbrush, the Buddy Holly Center curator, said he encourages students to come visit, as they are open for the next First Friday Art Trail. Admission will be free during First Friday.
There are many upcoming events at the Buddy Holly Center, such as the annual Summer Showcase, which are free concerts starting the last Thursday in May running to the last Thursday in August, Forbrush said. More information will be released in the following weeks including the bands that will be performing at these events.
These events are free to the public and are located in the courtyard of the center, Forbrush said. The center also hosts an annual event celebrating the birthday of Holly on Sep. 7.
More information about the Buddy Holly Center and the events they will be hosting in the future can be found at their website.
General admission is $8, but for students with valid ID, it costs $5.
