The South Plains Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals hosted their weekly dog adoption day at 2 p.m. on Aug. 28 at their center in Lubbock.
South Plains SPCA is a nonprofit organization founded in 2012. Kim Moyers, the organization's president, said its mission is to find dogs their forever homes.
“There was a group of people that started this SPCA here in town,” Amber Fields, the SPCA vice president and adoption coordinator, said. “They saw a problem with the population, and so they started it based off of other rescues.”
Being in a college town, Fields said the organization has students and professors from Texas Tech that volunteer, some of which have adopted dogs.
Fields said there are many concerns that come with getting a dog as a college student, especially students' maturity level and their ability to be responsible.
“Having a pet in college teaches responsibility, and it helps day-to-day because you have that companion always there waiting for you,” Fields said. “I think it is important to understand how much time it takes and that it has to be a priority. Students need to be sure that they are ready for pet deposits for where they are living, making sure their roommates are on board and that their parents are on board when students go back home. Once college is done, the pet has to go with you.”
Aimee Rios, an SPCA board member, said she volunteered at SPCA as a student at Tech. She said she lived at home, so she attended adoption events and fostered dogs.
Rios said there are benefits to having a dog as a college student, especially to support students' mental health.
“It was a stress reliever for me,” Rios said. “When I wasn’t doing homework, I was playing with the dogs. I was saving their lives while getting an education."
Rios said she helps out with the vetting for the dogs, advertising adoption days and the adoption application process.
Moyers said although they have had some great student adoptions, they unfortunately have also had some returns from college students.
“We have some excellent adopters, but on the flip side we have some that are left behind when the college student goes on with their life," Moyers said. "Some have wound up at animal services, and through microchips they have found their way back to us.”
Moyers said if students are going to adopt a dog, they need to be ready to commit until the dog dies. She said dogs are not backyard animals, but rather family members.
Moyers said COVID-19 took a toll on the adoption center last year, and since life has been getting back to normal, they have had dogs returned.
“We closed our adoption center for two months last year,” Moyers said. “When we reopened, we did have a lot of adoptions. I do believe since people got back on with their lives, we have had a lot of returns. Our adoption rate has declined in the last couple of months, and I believe it is due to everybody getting back to normal life.”
Moyers said SPCA hosts adoption days every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and sometimes has breakthrough adoption events on Sundays at different places.
College students attended today's adoption day. Madelyn Brumley, a second-year education major from Denton, said she just wanted someone to spend her time with.
“I have always had animals, so it is nice getting an animal in Lubbock," Brumley said. “It’s like getting an emotional support animal, and they keep you active.”
