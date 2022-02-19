Nearly 6,000 pounds of pancake mix, 41,000 ounces of syrup and 46,500 servings of milk and orange juice were provided, and the smell of sausage fills the room as the Lubbock Lions Club cooked up breakfast.
On Feb. 19, the largest Lions Club in North America, hosted the 70th annual Pancake Festival at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center.
The event kicked off at 7 a.m., and pancakes will continue to be served until 8 p.m. for $12 a ticket as a fundraiser for over 30 charities and children with disabilities.
“It's benefiting so many different charities, and such a tremendous amount.” Megan Bright, a Kappa Alpha Theta organization member, said.
Bright said it is rewarding to see the Lubbock community come together to support the different charities and see in person the individuals and causes that The Lubbock Lions Club help fundraise.
Texas Tech Kappa Alpha Theta and Sigma Nu volunteers arrived at 6 a.m. to help The Lubbock Lions Club set up for the festival. Sigma Nu member, Justin Weerman, said the event gives back to the community by bringing thousands of community members together for breakfast.
“To give back to the community and promote a big social event and bring everyone together,” Weeraman said.
Joe Freeman, a Lions Club Member, said the main purpose is to give back to nonprofits to help children with disabilities.
“All of them are civic organizations that try to assist or help the people who have problems. This is the list of the disabilities that kids can have,” Freeman said. “We also help with Texas Boys Ranch, or Texas Girls and Boys Ranch. A whole bunch of all of the clubs will help with them. Some will not work with others, but they all work together and such and each club does a fundraiser to get the money.”
Along with serving pancakes, the event had tables for face tattoos, popcorn and cotton candy. These items were purchased with tokens, which were sold for $1 per token, or 5 tokens for $6.
This event was completely family friendly, but also attracted a number of college students.
“I like pancakes,” Lauren Bengoa, a fourth-year student at Texas Tech, said. “And it's going to a good cause, a lot of resources I think, enough for, like children with disabilities.”
Last year, the fundraiser was online due to COVID-19, Addison Gradel, a Lions Club member, said.
This year, the Lubbock Lions Club had a goal of fundraising $140,000 to give back to nonprofits in the Lubbock community.
