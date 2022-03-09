Leslie Sotomayor remembers revisiting college between the ages of 30 and 31 as a mother, and as a woman getting to know herself.
“I had never dreamt of any of this,” Sotomayor said, picking up her recently published book titled, ‘Teaching In/Between: Curating Educational Spaces with Autohistoria-Teoría and Conocimiento.’
Sotomayor, women’s and gender studies visiting assistant professor, said the process of getting her first book published took about two years and is centered around her doctorate dissertation; Gloria Anzaldúa's theory of conocimiento and autohistoria-teoría.
“Her (Gloria Anzaldúa') work, I mean, it changed my life in so many different ways that are apart of everything I do in my life and so with time it’s a process of how I’m absorbing that in different ways, and it changes throughout time so theorizing about my own experiences and talking about that with others creates new ways of interpreting and looking at where I’ve been and what I’ve gone through,” Sotomayor said. “One way that it comes out in the book is through theorizing through what I know, just as Anzaldúa did.”
The visiting assistant professor from North Bergen, New Jersey, said she expels her life experiences through outlets that become a language for herself such as writing her book, her poetry and creating her paintings — her visual testimonios.
“Academia in my experience is very segregative. If you’re an artist, you’re an artist. If you’re a writer, you’re a writer,” Sotomayor said. “You’re in these boxes and what I envisioned for myself and what I felt was ‘I’m not only one of these things, I’m all of these things.’”
Sotomayor said she’s proud of the work she does to build community through collaboration and unite people’s voices.
“Having those collaborative voices throughout the process made the experience of publishing this book really, not only meaningful, but an embodiment of what my philosophy is as an educator and artist and curator, which is that our testimonios¬—our lived experiences— are our knowledge base and we all have them and so we all come to the table with them already,” Sotomayor said. “How do we create community and empowerment for ourselves and each other through that?”
Dylan Hinkle, a doctoral student from Pennsylvania pursuing a degree in family consumer sciences education, said Sotomayor’s classes taught him to think about society differently whether it concerns women’s rights, immigration, the LGBTQ population, or the disabled population.
“If I have a question or I need to bounce an idea off of someone, I know I can ask her and I admire and appreciate her lens because she understands what I’m interested in and she can give me that women’s and gender studies perspective that I may not get from somewhere else,” Hinkle said.
From what he knows about Sotomayor’s recent publication, Hinkle said the written work aligns with how she teaches her classes.
“I’ll just say that it’s not everyday that I’m going to run out and buy a professor’s book but her class was really meaningful and I learned a lot of things about society and myself. I feel like this book is an extension of that,” Hinkle said.
Sotomayor said one of the most challenging aspects in publishing her book was being vulnerable.
“I’m sharing a lot of my personal experiences in these different capacities; in academia, in theorizing about my lived experiences, about my family life so, ‘How much can I share, and should I share that I feel good about to help others?” Sotomayor said.
She grew up in a sheltered, Hispanic home. Her mother has an eighth-grade education and her father, a sixth-grade education. Her parents had heard of the “American Dream” and instilled the idea of pursuing an education in the upbringing of their children, Sotomayor said.
“I’ve always seen my parents as people who have never heard the word ‘no.’ They’re the bravest human beings that I know so I think that impacts you a lot when you see that modeled even if they don’t know what they’re modeling it for,” Sotomayor said, tearing up.
Christen García, assistant professor and committee chair for Art Education at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley, said she and Sotomayor met as students at Penn State.
“There’s not a lot of Latino representation in the program there (Penn State) with faculty or students and I guess we just bonded over that, as Latinas and being in a doctorate program with a university that doesn’t represent Latinos very well,” García said. “We bonded because we had similar research interests too.”
The committee chair for art education at University of Texas- Rio Grande Valley from the San Diego-Tijuana border area, said Sotomayor represents Latina-Latinx art education that has not historically been represented.
“She's not afraid to go after what she wants,” García said. “She’s also not afraid to voice or express how she’s feeling, or speak out against issues that maybe other people might be too afraid or too timid to do. She’ll do it.”
Leslie Sotomayor said her time as an undergraduate student until now has provided a lot of valuable lessons and opportunities for her to become stronger, reevaluate, rebalance and discover different points of connection for her students, as well as her future work.
“The work always continues so I hope that there’s seeds of passion and intentionality for social justice, and making your corner of the world something better is something that we strive for as individuals,” Sotomayor said.
