Learning a new language may seem difficult to accomplish during college, but taking classes can yield a whole new set of skills on top of being bilingual.
"There is just so much more that comes from studying language that can serve our society beyond just being able to say those words, or communicate in that language," Linley Melhem, the Department of Classical & Modern Languages strategic growth developer, said.
Melhem is a Texas Tech alumna with a master's degree in languages and cultures with an emphasis in applied linguistics. She also speaks three languages herself including English, Arabic and Spanish.
Learning a language is like football players taking ballet classes to improve their skills on the field, Melhem said.
Students do not have to be proficient in that language to become successful since learning a new language provides with skills to be a more well-rounded employee no matter what field one goes into, she said.
"As we've seen a huge movement going towards an emphasis on STEM programs in the last few years, which is great especially encouragement for women in STEM, along the way we are seeing people drop an interest for the well-rounded education," Melhem said. "What we are beginning to see in STEM fields is employers saying that we of course want fantastic engineers, but we need people skills."
Tech offers many programs for students to gain this "global perspective," including having two Tech University Centers out of the U.S. in San Jose, Costa Rica and Seville, Spain.
All arts and science students are required to have 12 hours of a foreign language. The center in Costa Rica offers more engineering and business-based programs while Spain offers language-based and pre-health options, Lanna Sheldon, coordinator of TTU Center in Sevilla, said.
"The center is there for all Tech students," Sheldon said. "It is basically the same price going there as it is here, minus the flights, but it is a great way to get out there no matter what field you are going into."
If students have even a slight feeling that they want to pursue a language, that is rare, Sheldon said. If students do not know where to begin, the study abroad office is a great place to start, she said.
"If you are thinking about studying abroad, just do it," Jenna Hooten, a University Health Sciences Center medical student from Amarillo, said.
Any field someone goes into, they will encounter a person who does not speak the same language as them, Hooten said.
Making sure a person truly understands what is going on will help the patient to doctor relationship, Hooten said.
"People give you a lot of patience and gratitude just by trying to speak their language, don't be afraid," Abigail Raef, a second-year medical student from Amarillo, said.
She was not expecting that going abroad would impact her life so much, Raef said.
It was only after being away that she realized learning Spanish would be so beneficial, she said.
"Being in that new environment where you don't understand the culture or the country you're in is so isolating, after experiencing that I never want my future patients to feel like that with me," Raef said.
If students are thinking of looking into a language or being more culturally aware, there are clubs and organizations for every language, and they do not have to be enrolled in those classes to attend, Melhem said.
"Data shows us that people who have more well-rounded skill sets such as emotional intelligence and intercultural competence are getting jobs over competitors, getting raises more quickly and advancing further in companies,'' Melhem said.
For those who do not know where to start and want to know more, there is a weekly culture conversation group that discusses cultural topics in small groups, and it is open to the public, Melhem said.
To find out more information and to obtain the Zoom link, visit https://www.depts.ttu.edu/classic_modern/esl/conversationgroups.php
