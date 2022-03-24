On March 25, the Texas Tech School of Law hosted Sujatha Baliga, a former New York and New Mexico public defender and restorative justice advocate.
In 2008, Baliga won the Soros Justice Fellowship and launched a restorative juvenile diversion program in Alameda County. Her program takes a holistic approach to juvenile offenders and opens dialog between them and their victims. Baliga said that she wants the criminal justice system to humanize young convicts.
“Starting from a place with young people, knowing they have goals and skills that no one is focusing on,” Baliga said.
Baliga herself is a survivor of child sexual abuse, and advocates for forgiveness and understanding between victims and those who caused them harm in order for both parties to heal.
Baliga added that an important facet of restorative justice is working with police officers and redirecting some of their responsibilities to other forces who are more suited to mitigate certain problems, such as mental health crises and domestic violence.
“I think that we need to be meeting with police officers from a place of warm-heartedness and kindness,” Baliga said. “It’s going to take a lot more than restorative justice, it’s going to take a lot of things. I think we’re asking folks to do things they aren’t equipped to do.”
According to Baliga, justice systems that have implemented restorative justice have seen a 44 percent reduction in re-conviction, a 33 percent reduction in re-arrest, and an overall 91 percent survivor satisfaction rate.
Katherine Turner, a second-year student at the law school, said that tonight’s talk helped give her a better understanding of what restorative justice is and why people are calling for it.
“I think a lot of it for me was education,” Turner said. “You know, we hear these buzzwords, restorative justice is one of them. And I think I’ve heard from multiple people, being in law school (and) starting my career in the legal field, what restorative justice is and what it isn’t.”
Baliga has eight elements for successful restorative justice, which include being “rooted in relationships and how to nourish, deepen, and heal victims and perpetrators,” “oriented around the need of people harmed” and “designed to end ethnic disparities in juvenile and criminal legal systems.”
Turner added that though she doesn’t plan to go into the field of restorative justice, it’s important to recognize her privilege and commit to making a change when she’s an attorney.
“My big thing is I want to be a lifetime learner,” Turner said. “So I want to continue to make sure that I’m learning how to best handle these types of situations. Obviously, recognizing restorative justice may not be created for me, someone who’s privileged and recognizes that, but it might be something that I need to help with and then continue to be that voice for people who don’t have it.”
Baliga stated that when it comes to criminal juvenile cases, young people of color are much more likely to be tried and convicted compared to their white counterparts. Furthermore, the National Conference of State Legislatures reported in 2020 that youth of color constitute approximately one-third of the adolescent population in the U.S., but make up for two-thirds of incarcerated youth.
Sofia Chapman serves as the associate dean of student life and the director of diversity for the Texas Tech School of Law. Chapman said it was important for students to hear Baliga speak in order to reflect on the healing restorative justice can provide to the criminal justice system.
“Looking at the criminal justice system and the disproportionate amount of people of color, particularly males of color, it is important that we consider restorative justice with regard to the healing that it can provide,” Chapman said. “She talked about it in the sense of the recidivism rate is much lower if someone has the opportunity to participate in this, and I think it also provides an opportunity to help everyone that’s been harmed.”
