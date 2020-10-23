The Texas Tech La Ventana yearbook was announced as a winner of a Pacemaker Award for its 2019 yearbook on Oct. 22. This is the third Pacemaker La Ventana has received in the last four years.
Tech, Baylor and the University of Miami were selected as the winners at the virtual ACP/CMA National College Media Convention, according to an article from the Balfour Yearbook blog.
La Ventana was one of seven finalists selected by the Associated Collegiate Press back in June, according to the article. The yearbook covered the 2018 through 2019 school year.
