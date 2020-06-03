Texas Tech's yearbook, La Ventana, was announced as one of seven finalists for the Associated Collegiate Press's 2019 Pacemaker Award. The finalists are recognized as being one of the nation's top yearbooks at the collegiate level.
About 24 yearbooks produced during the 2018-19 school year were submitted to be judged, and a team of three prestigious judges was put together to determine which would fill the seven finalists spots, according to the release. Out of the seven finalists, three will receive Pacemaker honors, representing the top 13 percent of the submitted books.
“The Pacemaker is the association’s preeminent award,” Laura Widmer, executive director. of ACP, said, according to the release. “ACP is honored to recognize the best of the best with Pacemaker honors.”
The ACP was founded in 1921 and began presenting the Pacemaker award shortly after, continuing to present it to yearbooks, magazines and online sites throughout the years, according to the release.
“These yearbooks deliver engaging verbal and visual stories, showcasing superior photojournalism, writing and design,” Gary Lundgren, associate director and coordinator of the Pacemaker competitions, said, according to the release. “These yearbooks cover universities with 1,600 to 63,000 students, and the spirit and diversity of those collegiate communities come alive on their pages.”
For more information, visit studentpress.org/acp/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.