Editor’s Note: This story is the beginning of a series the publication will run starting on Monday, Oct. 8, entitled: What Time Does Your Game Day Start. Vignettes will be published leading up to the homecoming game.
Paege Kutscher, first-year business major from San Antonio, attends the Texas Tech football games and participate in the traditions as a first-year student.
Kutscher said she looks forward to this season of football, in particular, because of participating in the traditions of throwing tortillas and chanting the fight song, Kutscher said.
“I try to follow as many traditions as possible when attending a game,” Kutscher said. “Throwing tortillas while waiting in line was one of the many traditions that I looked forward to the most when attending a game.”
Through the celebration of a winning game, meeting friends in larger groups and even tailgating, safely, of course, Red Raider fans are beginning to adjust to the post-pandemic norm after the 2020 football season had limited tailgating and stadium capacity.
Kutscher said the enjoyment of her experience at football games goes beyond the traditions and celebration of football.
Winning a game is not the only thing that she looks forward to the most on game day, Kutscher said, it is the culture of Tech commemorating the players’ efforts despite the result of the game.
“I look forward to encountering the true college football experience,” Kutscher said. “By being able to tailgate and to support fellow college students is truly the best part about attending Tech.”
By attending a game, Kutscher said, she feels as though she has started to experience the true Red Raider involvement as a new attendee of games.
Despite being her first time attending games, it feels as though she is made right at home Kutscher said.
“I most definitely feel the most connected when attending a Tech game,” Kutscher said. “It’s a moment of realization when I got to a game that ‘I am actually at Texas Tech’, this realization makes my experience attending extremely memorable.”
