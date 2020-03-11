The Rock n’ Roll band, KISS, made an “End of the Road World Tour” stop on Tuesday at the United Supermarkets Arena.
Cindy Harper, Associate Managing Director for the USA, said the event is KISS’s last tour.
“We are excited to have them here in Lubbock," Harper said.
The USA’s job is to make the fan experience enjoyable, Harper said. The USA works with the band to prepare the arena as they want it.
“The KISS concert has a particular floor plan,” Harper said. “The band has some fire involved and other fun features.”
This concert is not the first time KISS has come to Lubbock, Harper said. The first time KISS came to the USA was March 29, 2000.
“The KISS concert was the second concert we had here at the USA,” Harper said. “The first was Bon Jovi.”
KISS’s 2000 tour was titled the Farewell Tour, Harper said. The band is back nearly 20 years later for their second farewell.
“The performers today are from various generations of the KISS band,” Harper said. “The band is cool because many different generations enjoy their music.”
While onstage, lead singer of KISS, Paul Stanly, said he appreciated everyone who showed up.
“It doesn’t matter if you have been a fan for 25 years or 25 months,” he said. “It is an honor that you are here today.”
Gene Simmons, Eric Singer, Paul Stanley and Tammy Thayer are the KISS artists on tour. The opener of the concert was David Lee Roth, according to the kissonline website.
Jeanie Villarreal from Brownfield said she has been listening to KISS since the ‘70s.
“This is my third KISS concert,” Villarreal said. “I came to the concert they had in Lubbock back in the year 2000.”
The 2000 concert was different because the band was not wearing any makeup, Villarreal said. The best part of every concert is the music and the performance.
“The theatrics and the fire at every concert are always exciting,” Villarreal said.
Maria Reyes from Lubbock said this was her first KISS concert, and it was the best concert she has ever attended.
“There were a lot of cool things that happened at the concert,” Reyes said. “My favorite part was the confetti at the end.”
Julia Garcia from Seminole said she is a huge KISS fan. She attended the concert with her young son for his birthday.
“This experience was amazing, and I am glad my son got to enjoy it with me tonight,” Garcia said. “This is the first concert my son and I have been to.”
She had bought her tickets days before the concert, Garcia said. This was an opportunity they could not miss.
Angela Bardis from Dallas said she has been a fan for a while.
“I have been a fan since the ‘90s,” Bardis said. “It was really cool to see them in concert finally.”
Bardis said her favorite part of the concert was Paul Stanley flying over the crowd.
“I came to see the KISS concert with my son who is a freshman at Texas Tech,” Bardis said. “I have been a big fan for a long time, and I have raised my sons to be big fans.”
This concert was an amazing experience, Bardis said. The other family members were jealous because they were not able to come.
“Overall, this was the best concert I have ever been to,” Bardis said. “The concert was absolutely amazing.”
