The rock 'n' roll band KISS announced the “End of The Road” tour, which includes a stop in Lubbock in March.
The band will perform in Lubbock on March 10, 2020 at the United Supermarkets Arena, according to a USA news release. The tour, which is produced by Live Nation, will begin February 2020 and will close on July 21, 2021.
VIP experiences and presale options will be available, according to the news release. Meet and greet experiences will be available from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. local time on Nov. 19 on Kissonline.com.
The KISS Army fan club presales will begin at 10 a.m. local time on Nov. 20 and will end the following day at 10 a.m. local time, according to the news release. General admission tickets will be available for sale at 10 a.m. local time on Nov. 22 at Livenation.com
Citi cardmembers will have access to the presale beginning at noon local time on Nov. 20 to 10 p.m. local time on Nov. 21 through Citi EntertainmentSM, according to the news release. For complete details visit www.citientertainment.com.
For those interested in tour locations and dates, one can visit Kissonline.com for more information.
