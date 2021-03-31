Texas Tech Chancellor Emeritus Kent Hance released his new podcast, “The Best Storyteller in Texas.” The podcast consists of the many stories Hance has to share from his experiences as a U.S. Congressman, lawyer, professor and being elected to the Texas Railroad Commission.
Hance started his education at Tech and graduated in 1965 with a bachelor’s degree in business administration.
“I loved every minute of my four years of undergrad,” Hance said. “It was a great experience.”
As a first-generation college student, Hance said he values the education he received at Tech. He had many professors who inspired him and made lifelong friends while attending the university.
“I might be driving a tractor in Dimmit, Texas if I hadn’t come to Texas Tech,” Hance said. “I think it prepared me to be a U.S. Congressman and State Senator and chancellor.”
While he was Chancellor at Tech, Hance said his motto was “Dream no little dreams.”
“I think where Tech is special, above any other school, is that we believe in the individual and try to develop the individual,” Hance said. “I used to jokingly say, ‘If you’re gonna dream little dreams, you got to go to A&M or Texas.’”
After working a variety of jobs throughout his life and meeting different people along the way, Hance said many people told him to write a book about his experiences.
However, after speaking with some people who work in the journalism industry, he said he decided to start a podcast. He works with a producer in Austin and an editor in San Francisco for the podcast.
“We work together and try to make sure it does right,” Hance said.
The first five podcast episodes were released on March 29, Hance said. The podcast allows him to share his many stories he has accumulated throughout his life.
One of the stories Hance said he tells in the podcast includes when he traveled on Marine One to Camp David to work on the Ronald Reagan tax cuts.
“I carried Reagan’s tax cut when he was president,” Hance said. “The largest tax cut in the history of the country, including the Trump tax cut.”
He shares his insider information about what it was like working on the tax cut and how the tax cut was constructed, Hance said.
“There are other things I talk about,” Hance said. “I talk about practicing law, talk about representing somebody in a murder case.”
While he does discuss some politics on the podcast, Hance said he does not use the podcast to bash political beliefs or other politicians.
“This is pretty polished. I talk about politics but try to keep from, you know, getting in and just bashing on people. There’s enough of that,” Hance said. “When I was in Congress, I didn’t hate anybody. I didn’t know anybody that hated somebody.”
Hance said his first guest on the podcast is Ed Whitacre, a Tech alumnus and his former fraternity brother. Whitacre went on to be CEO and chairman of the board of AT&T.
Linda Steele, executive assistant to the chancellor emeritus, said she is excited Hance is starting a podcast because he has many stories to share and believes other people will benefit from hearing them.
Hance already gets to tell some of his stories in his Seminar in Business Leadership course he teaches, Steele said. She looks forward to him having a new platform to share his experiences with new people.
“I want people, as many people as possible, to listen to it, get a good laugh, learn something and be happy when they would listen,” Hance said.
