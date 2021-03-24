Katharine Hayhoe, Atmospheric scientist, co-director of the Texas Tech Climate Center and professor of political science will begin her new position as Chief Scientist of the Nature Conservancy in June 2021.
She previously served as a lead author for the second, third and fourth U.S. Climate Change Assessments that were released under the Bush, Obama and Trump administrations. Hayhoe currently teaches classes on climate change and climate weather risks.
Hayhoe did not always plan on working in climate science. While she was pursuing her undergraduate degree in astrophysics at the University of Toronto, she took an elective where she learned climate science was the same physics she had been learning in her astrophysics class, and how climate change is not only a future issue but a current issue.
“Climate change is an urgent issue, and it affects every aspect of our lives. It affects the air we breathe, the water we drink, the food we eat, our jobs, the economy, national security. It affects everything,” Hayhoe said. “To care about climate change we only have to be one thing, and that’s a human living on this planet.”
The Nature Conservancy works in dozens of countries around the world on conservation and biodiversity and recognizes climate change as a threat multiplier. Hayhoe said this means all of the issues around today will be made worse by climate change, from biodiversity to poverty to pandemics, and society cannot fix any of these issues until climate change is solved.
Hayhoe said she wants to accomplish increasing awareness of the severity of climate change issues and the availability and potential of solutions while working with the Nature Conservancy. She plans to continue to prepare for the impacts of climate change and invest in nature-based solutions.
During her transition, she will be stepping down as co-director of the Climate Center and reducing her time at Tech to work with the Nature Conservancy.
“I wish that everyone realized that the climate is changing, humans are responsible, the impacts are serious and the time to act is now,” Hayhoe said. “I also wished people realized that a thermometer doesn’t give you a different answer depending on how you vote. Climate change affects all of us whether we are Republican or Democrat. Climate change is a human issue, and it just makes sense to fix it.”
Although climate science data has been available since the 1800s, Hayhoe said the biggest challenge to her work is that climate change is one of the most politically polarized issues in the U.S.
Hayhoe said she accredits her success in the field to the long line of scientists who came before her and believes people have finally started to listen to the climate science field.
Her love of science and the natural world began at a young age, she said.
Her parents were teachers and believed television was bad for children’s brains, Hayhoe said. On Friday nights, her mother would bring movies home from the library for the family to watch. Her favorite movies were of Jane Goodall, the famous primatologist.
“She was this young blonde woman in the middle of Africa working with chimpanzees, and it very inspiring for me as a young girl to see her as an example of who a scientist is,” Hayhoe said. “She’s still alive today campaigning for conservation, and she continues to be an inspiration to me of who a scientist can be and how they can make a difference in the world.”
Tia LaFavor, an interdisciplinary graduate student, said she has taken two classes with Hayhoe and she is one of her favorite professors. Lafavor said because Hayhoe is such an accomplished individual in her field, her students have plenty of opportunities to learn from her experiences and network within the field.
“She’s an incredible teacher and wonderful human being,” Lafavor said. “She’s very energetic and passionate, and she gives us a lot of different ways to learn content that appeals to different learning styles, which I appreciate.”
Lafavor said she is super excited to see Hayhoe in her new role as Chief Scientist of the Nature Conservancy and is excited to see what comes from it.
