On Wednesday morning, Kaitlyn Cleckler, a senior marketing major, did not start her day like any ordinary student would. Instead, she had the opportunity to step in the role of President Schovanec and be president for a day.
The President for a Day is an annual fundraising event hosted by Mortar Board. Each student on Mortar Board has the chance to sell several tickets, and based on how many tickets they sell is how many times the student’s name in put into the raffle. After a random draw, the student who gets their named pulled wins the chance to be president for a day.
Cleckler had a full agenda of back-to-back meetings with senior leadership at Tech and attending various presidential duties throughout the day to keep her busy.
Her day started off by arriving at the Administration Building and parking in the president’s parking spot.
As the day progressed, Cleckler had the opportunity to see the various resources and programs Tech offers to students. She visited the System building, athletic facilities, sat in various meetings and met with many members of Tech's faculty and staff.
Cleckler spoke about her visit with Byron Kennedy, vice president for University Advancement, to discuss Tech’s alumni and donors.
“I spoke with Byron Kennedy. That was a fun conversion,” Cleckler said. “He picked my brain about how do we get young alums (like soon to be myself) to stay connected.”
Cleckler also got to sit down with President Schovanec over lunch to talk about her day so far and get to know a little more about President Schovanec.
Cleckler said she enjoyed everything she was able to do.
“As my last semester at Tech, this was a very cool final memory,” Cleckler said. “I got to see the backside and the groundwork that goes into making Texas Tech run.”
Cleckler said what stood out to her the most during her time as president was how every person she met, all the way from operations to athletics to finances to President Schovanec, had the same drive and care for the university.
“They didn’t even have to say, ‘I love Texas Tech so much,’ just by the way they talked about it and their care for the people they work with, it showed,” Cleckler said
This experience gave her a whole new sense of pride and appreciation for the hard work that goes on behind the scenes that most student do not know about, she said.
Overall, Cleckler said she will look back on this experience with great appreciation for what Tech is as a whole. It is a bigger thing than just, one organization or a person’s degree, it is a whole commitment to a family.
“Getting to see the senior leadership here and hearing why they love Tech was very, very empowering,” Cleckler said. “Meeting with everyone and having everyone share their passion in their field just gave me a whole new sense of Texas Tech pride.”
