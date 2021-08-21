On Aug. 21, the non-profit student organization JoyCentric hosted an event to allow students to gather and make goodie bags for cancer patients in the Lubbock community.
JoyCentric’s founder, Mark Gao, a third-year biochemistry major from San Antonio said their aim is to bring joy to the cancer patients in the local communities. He said the bags are created to give the patients when they visit them in the hospital.
“It is a reminder that people in the community are still thinking about them and still care about them,” Gao said. “It is a way for the community to give some outreach to cancer patients. We make the bags and the cards handmade because the patients always seem to really appreciate that.”
After being around cancer patients, Gao said he wants to give them the things they need during treatment. They fill the bags with other things like chapstick, lotion, candy and stuffed animals or toys. This gives the patients something to do while they are in treatment or in the waiting room.
Gao said the patients often get bored and easily agitated, causing them to become inpatient with the nurses. By providing these bags, Gao said they aim to keep the patients busy, and provide helpful things they might need in their day-to-day lives.
“I am a pre-med so I go to the hospitals to volunteer and shadow, and see some of those patients, especially during their long treatments when they don't have anything to do,” Gao said.
JoyCentrcic originated in San Antonio, and was founded by Gao and his high school friends. He said he wanted to bring his mission to the Lubbock community when he came to Texas Tech. JoyCentric now has multiple branches in Texas, with Tech being the leading branch.
“We also have some branches in San Antonio, and one in Dallas is starting soon,” Gao said. “In high school, we got to see the impact we made and the importance of what we were doing. When I came to Tech, I noticed a lot of organizations, but none really for the cancer community. I wanted to bring that here, especially just visiting them.”
Gao started the JoyCentric organization in Lubbock last December, and said they have around ten members currently. He said joining is open to any and all majors.
Since the organization formed in Lubbock, Gao said they have created a strong partnership with the Joe Arrington Cancer Center in Lubbock.
“They are really excited about what we can do and they are giving us a lot of access to their patients,” Gao said. “We start our patient events in September.”
This event reached out to over 30 students, and some said they came because of their own experiences.
Jacob Chandy, a first-year English major from Coppell said he wants to help people feel less distraught.
“When I saw this event I just thought, if I could help someone alleviate their distraughtness, even a tiny bit, I would do my utmost to do so,” Chandy said. “Just to help people feel less distraught and by association, have those family members that are rooting for the patient be equally less distraught.”
Along with their main mission statement, Gao said today’s event was supposed to reach out to new members. Being a fairly new group, some people had not heard about JoyCentrci yet.
Ashley Hartin, a third-year biology major from Belton said she has a real passion for helping cancer patients get through tough times.
“I have seen how it can affect the family and the patient,” Hartin said. “I am very interested in going to their first meeting and seeing how they help.”
