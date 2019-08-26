The Jones AT&T Stadium will open up for Texas Tech students and people from the Lubbock community on Monday evening for “Matador Monday,” according to the Tech Athletics news release.
Matador Monday will include an open football practice, a preseason pep rally and speeches from the head football coach Matt Wells and the head men’s basketball coach Chris Beard.
Wells will be mic’d throughout the open practice to give fans insight of Tech’s game plan for Saturday’s season opener against Montana State, according to the release.
The Gate 1 entrance located in the southwest corner of the stadium will open at 6:45 p.m., about 20 minutes before the Red Raiders begin the practice.
According to the release, free pizza will be provided to the first 500 students who come through the gates and there will be several giveaways throughout the event. A live DJ will also be playing music during practice and the pep rally.
Free parking will be available in the parking lots found immediately east and west of the stadium.
