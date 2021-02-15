Over the years, college students have become the preferred demographic for scammers to target. People between the ages of 20 and 30 lose money to fraud more often than any other age group, according to the Better Business Bureau.
One popular scam targeted towards college-aged women is a "sugar daddy" scam. The most common scam is when fake social media profiles will direct message young women promising them money. According to fraud.org, this scam has grown by nearly 250 percent since 2019.
“I get direct messages on Instagram all the time of bot accounts offering me money for my time,” Isabel Hilton, a senior agriculture and applied economics major from Plano, said. “It’s obviously fake, but they probably think broke college girls would fall for it.”
This scam usually entails a "sugar daddy" offering to pay off credit card debt for their "sugar baby." If the scam victim agrees, the scammer obtains their credit card information and will do one of two things: the scammer will make purchases from their credit card, or they will deposit fraudulent payments to the account- making it look as if the debt has cleared.
Once the victim sees the debt has cleared, the sugar daddy will often demand items such as gift cards to show their gratitude. However, the payments made to the credit card account are fraudulent, and when the company of the victim’s credit card catches it, the amount owed is restored to the bank account, according to fraud.org.
“I’ve heard of the gift card thing,” Hilton said. “The accounts will usually tell you that they need a gift card for whatever reason, and they’ll ask girls to buy them. Thankfully I don’t know anyone who has actually fallen for it.”
Another popular scam among college students is one in which companies offer financial aid for tuition. Students may be contacted via email or telephone by authentic-looking companies with seemingly great financial aid offers and are asked to pay a fee or enter personal information, such as social security numbers to proceed with the process, according to the Office of Attorney General website.
“When I was applying [for college], I got a lot of emails offering to either help me find financial aid and scholarships or offering me money,” Meredith Costello, a junior business marketing major from Richardson, said. “For all of them, they wanted me to enter in personal information, so I had to double-check the companies before I went through with anything.”
The Better Business Bureau’s website allows people to look up companies to determine their legitimacy. The website also urges students to contact their university’s financial aid office with any questions about offers they may receive.
In the same vein as financial aid scams are scams in which so-called debt collectors reach out to students about their failure to pay tuition.
The website for the Office of Attorney General advises students to contact their university or visit their pay portal to double-check tuition notices if contacted about unpaid bills. Most of the time, universities will send out official notices if a payment has not been made before anything would go to collections, according to the website.
“I get a ton of emails that sound too good to be true. The [scams] aren’t always easy to pick out, so I think it’s always better to be safe than sorry,” Lachlan Taylor, a junior business management major from McKinney, said.
The Office of Attorney General website lists a few ways for people to avoid being scammed, such as researching businesses thoroughly, not giving personal information to anyone who contacts them out of the blue and double-checking with the university’s financial aid or billing offices with any questions about scholarships or payments.
To report a scam, the Better Business Bureau has a ScamTracker on their website to report and view other fraudulent companies in surrounding areas.
