The thought of a moving to a different country can be enticing to people. That thought can bring people from across the world to start a new life. It can cause a student to leave their home, and begin college in a new place with all new people.
Texas Tech has a diverse student body with international students from all over the world.
“Going to a new country was a big challenge for me in the beginning because it was the first time I was going to be far away from my family for such a long time,” Mateo Castro, a second-year mechanical engineering student, said. “I didn’t know what to expect here, how people would treat me and how I will adapt myself. And after just a couple of weeks I already met new friends and started to get used to it and start to learn how to like Lubbock.”
Castro is from São Paulo, Brazil, and said that Lubbock is very different from where he comes from.
However, he was not able to be in the U.S. during his first year at Tech due to COVID-19 shutting down the school, Castro said.
“The biggest impact was that I wasn’t able to be in the United States for my freshman year,” Castro said. “So I spent all my freshman year in Brazil doing online classes, which wasn’t bad but it really doesn’t have the same college experience. And besides in Brazil, COVID was pretty bad as well. Thankfully, I was able to come last semester.”
Irene Sarro, a second-year chemical engineering student, said she loved meeting new people in Lubbock after moving from Piza, Italy.
“I lived in four different countries and moved 15 times before in my life so I’ve always been used to meeting new people and being open to different cultures,” Sarro said. “What I liked about moving here was meeting people from all around, it was nice getting to be even more open minded about other cultures and different mentalities.”
Both Castro and Sarro said they applied to a number of universities in the U.S., and they both chose Tech.
In order to come to college in the U.S Castro said he had to take an American College Testing (ACT), and the Test of English as a Foreign Language exam (TOEFL) as part of the application process.
“The first thing is to see what are the requirements for Texas Tech if they require an ACT, also a TOEFL as well for international students,” Castro said. “Then to write essays like every other student, I guess. After I got accepted, they gave me the documents for me to apply for a visa. And after that, well, just the plane tickets and finding a place to live.”
Larissa Castaneda Vargas, a second-year biology student from Florianópolis, SC, Brazil, said her college experience was also harmed due to COVID-19, but she has loved America since she’s been here.
“I’m not going to lie, losing my first year of college experience to COVID had me devastated for months but once again my family had my back during my freshman year semester online,” Vargas said. “The toughest part of doing online classes was having the exams be pretty late at night due to the time zone difference, but in the end, I did make many friends when I got here for my sophomore year so it was all worth it.”
Vargas said her favorite part about being able to be on campus this year has been the people she has met.
“My favorite part of being in the United States has to be the people, everyone is so lovely and curious when I tell them I’m from outside the country,” Vargas said. “I felt very welcomed here in Lubbock, and couldn’t wish for better friendships. Being from a small town myself I was really worried about not knowing anyone here, I couldn’t be more wrong.”
Despite COVID-19, these international students have all said they have enjoyed being in the U.S. this year.
Vargas said she has faced other problems not caused by COVID-19.
“Life can’t always be perfect and even though the majority of the people I meet are so good I have experienced some things when going out with my friends. Being a Brazilian girl, and knowing how Brazilian culture is seen here in the U.S. can lead sometimes to unpleasant conversations or assumptions of being sexualized,” Vargas said.
Often expect international students to have to face a language barrier, but Vargas said that is very wrong.
“I’ve studied English since I was 5 and I also speak Portuguese, my native language, and Spanish because my parents are Peruvian. Of course, there are exceptions but I think most international students do their best to speak English well,” Vargas said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.