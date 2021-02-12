With Valentine’s Day just right around the corner, Texas Tech international students share their culture’s style in romance, proving just how diverse the celebration of love can be.
Juhee Kang, a last semester applied linguistics graduate student from South Korea and president of Tech’s Korean Student Association, said Valentine’s Day is so popular in South Korea that it has two holidays widely celebrated every year.
South Korea celebrates Valentine’s Day on Feb. 14 and White Day on March 14, with both dates differing in focus, according to the Asia Society website.
“In Korea, only girls give guys a present on Valentine’s Day, and on White Day, only guys give girls a present,” Kang said.
The gifts the men give back to women on White Day are their answer to the gifts received on Valentine’s Day, Kang said. If a girl gives a boy a gift as a confession of her love, whether her love is returned or not is determined by what the boy chooses to give her on White Day.
White Day got its name due to the practice of men popularly giving white-colored gifts, such as white chocolate, candies and even lingerie, Kang said. As for the actual Valentine’s Day, teddy bears are the popular choice.
“Korea is all about love [romantic kind], they [single people] don’t look at anything, they turn away from social media,” Kang said.
Josh Hsu, a last-semester electrical engineering graduate student from Taiwan, said few people in Taiwan still give flowers as a gift.
Although Hsu said this choice ultimately depends on the couple, electronic devices are common to give as gifts. He also said lovers often stay in hotels as a vacation during Valentine’s Day and avoid eating in restaurants on the actual day due to extreme business.
Francis Nizigiyimana, a junior environmental engineering major from Burundi, said although Burundian Valentine’s Day traditions were not so different from American traditions, but their dating culture was.
He said on Valentine’s Day, people often wear black and red, and couples go out at night and enjoy the city without the public displays of affection.
“Everybody’s shy because we have a really conservative culture, so people don’t want to do things publicly out of shyness on how people are going to react,” Nizigiyimana said.
After a night out in the city, Nizigiyimana said unmarried couples then part ways and go to their respective homes, as cohabiting is discouraged.
Although he said younger generations are beginning to part from the traditional conservative ways of romance, the older generations insist on remaining private.
“Let’s say for my parents, it’s kind of awkward, but it’s like I’ve never even seen them kiss, and boom, I have three siblings,” Nizigiyimana said as he laughed.
Sochima Ifedikwa, a junior computer science major from Nigeria, said students who are in a relationship often celebrate Valentine’s Day with their group of friends in an attempt to keep the romance discreet.
“Having a relationship, while you are still a student is not something Nigerian parents approve of,” Ifedikwa said. “Yes, there are many students who are still in relationships, but it’s all in secret. [Parents] will always tell you to graduate and get a good job first before you date around.”
Ifedikwa also said the no dating policy was patrolled by their teachers. When he was in high school, the teachers raided the senior class he was in during Valentine’s Day in an attempt to identify which students were romantically involved or not.
If the teachers saw the student had stashed gifts in their bag, then he or she would be questioned to whom the presents were for, and they would later inform the student’s parents about it, he said.
“I was able to get away with it because I hid my gifts in the hostel because I was a boarder in the boarding school. Some other students hid the gifts with their younger siblings or friends from the lower grades, like the juniors,” Ifedikwa said.
Ifedikwa said he celebrates Valentine's Day under the practices of his tribe, the Igbo tribe. He often celebrates the same way he does Christmas, being with friends and family, eating home-cooked meals and spending time together.
