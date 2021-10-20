Jennifer Riley was a single 28-year-old at the turn of the 21st century. She had just completed her master’s degree at Texas Tech and moved to Dallas to work in accounting.
Then she found a lump in her breast.
“And it was terrifying, you know, to hear that you had breast cancer, and 22 years ago, women in their twenties hardly ever got diagnosed,” Riley said. “So my doctors really didn’t know what to do with me.”
Riley said because she was young and her cancer was only in Stage 1, she only spent a year in treatment. Every third Friday night, she would get radiation therapy along with three other women she got to know well.
Sometimes, Riley and these new friends would go to dinner after treatment, she said. Riley formed a sisterhood with these women whom she said were her “cancer girlfriends.”
“When you are fighting cancer, like, you just cut to the chase, you know, I mean, there’s not all like, ‘Oh, my favorite color’s blue, what’s your favorite color?’ No,” Riley said. “Like, we’re all fighting cancer, we’re all sitting in a room in a hospital gown, and so we start talking about how our lives have changed, and that just bonds you.”
According to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, there are 3.8 million breast cancer survivors in the United States, and Riley is one of them.
Twenty-two years later, Riley serves as the Director of Women’s Health at the YWCA of Lubbock, where she helps women dealing with breast cancer.
Riley said the youngest woman in the program is 18 and the oldest is 84.
“They’re every race and color you can imagine, there’s just no — breast cancer knows no boundaries,” Riley said. “They’re every socioeconomic stage in life you can imagine; a homeless woman that we helped get in a home to really one of the most affluent women in our community, and everything in between, you know, breast cancer isn’t picky.”
Four percent of breast cancer diagnoses in the United States occur in women under 40, according to the American Cancer Society; however, an inherited mutation in the BRCA1 or BRCA2 genes can cause abnormal cell growth, which can lead to cancer.
Natalie Island, a fourth-year general studies student from Aledo, said she found out this past August that she had inherited a mutation in the BRCA2 gene. Island’s great-grandmother, grandmother and mother all had breast cancer at one point.
“Because I was so young when my great-grandma got breast cancer, I just knew breast cancer,” Island said. “I knew that’s what took her life, and I didn’t know what it was.”
Island said her mother was diagnosed with cancer at 32 and is now a survivor of six years.
Island’s grandmother is currently battling cancer, and Island visits her in Aledo every Thursday to play bingo and cook and clean for her family.
Knowing she can pass on the gene mutation to her future daughter, Island said, has affected her outlook on motherhood and caused a strain in her most recent romantic relationship. Despite these struggles, she tries to maintain a positive outlook and try not to let the future weigh her down now, Island said.
“So like, if I could try to just do things that I want to do and not question it, because I’ve seen it so quickly take someone’s life, and slowly take someone’s life,” Island said.
Dr. Rakhshanda Rahman, director of the University Medical Center Cancer Center and professor of surgical oncology at Tech, began specializing in breast cancer when she worked in Pakistan as a cancer surgeon.
Rahman said she noticed nine out of 10 patients at the clinic were women with breast problems. In many cultures, she said, women do not go to male doctors for such things, and this inspired her to specialize in breast cancer treatment.
“So I said, ‘Well, if this is going to be the major part of my practice, I should do some specialization in the field so I can do a good job,’” Rahman said. “That’s when I got into the fellowship training and came to the United States.”
Rahman said with cancer patients, her relationship with them goes beyond the traditional doctor-patient dynamic. They are lifetime patients, she said, and they become like an extended family for her.
Cancer is a bombshell that drops on patients, Rahman said. Some patients’ families can withstand the pressure of caring for a family member with cancer, but some cannot.
“And it doesn’t affect one person, it affects the entire family,” Rahman said. “I mean, if a mom has been undergoing cancer therapy, their kids are affected, the husband’s affected, whatever, their social circle and friends, they’re affected.”
Riley said hormones from cancer treatment can make patients feel like they have premenstrual syndrome everyday for months. This, on top of financial stressors and other life responsibilities, can ruin relationships and mental health.
“Well, I will tell anybody diagnosed with breast cancer, and I feel like I’ve worked with enough women to say this with all authority, that there is an 80 percent chance six months after you start treatment, you’re gonna lose your mind for a bit,” Riley said.
On top of this, Rahman said breast cancer can have an added impact on patients’ self image because breasts are a visible part of womanhood. Though every individual is different, this can affect them physically, socially and sexually.
The UMC Cancer Center has psycho-oncology specialists and support systems to help patients with this transition, she said. Cosmetic surgery is also an option patients may use to reconstruct their breasts after treatment.
“Many times, we take a lot of things for granted — our health, our money, our friends — and when all of that seems to be at risk, that gives a very good opportunity for people to introspect on what life really is about,” Rahman said.
