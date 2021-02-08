The Texas Tech Humanities Center is hosting a virtual lecture series about the importance of forests throughout the semester.
The Humanities Center hosts a series annually, and this year the theme is “The Forest Speaking Series.” The series focuses on emphasizing the importance of how forests are connected to everything.
“We're looking at forests... to think about the study of forests and the study of the environment, that help us rethink what it means to be human,” Michael Borshuk, a professor in the English department and the director of the Humanities Center, said.
The relationship between humans and the environment has been a concern of the center all year long, Borshuk said.
]“We're really broadly trying to rethink that division," he said.
Trees are also important to the Earth's climate, Bruce Clarke, a professor of literature and science in the Department of English, said.
“They participate in the maintenance of the climate. And so, their loss is part of the overall climate crisis...we go by every day and we don't give them a second thought,” Clarke said.
Clarke is the one who proposed this idea to the humanities center. He also asked a couple of his coworkers from the English department to join him in the making of this idea, Clarke said.
He hopes this lecture series inspires people to take the forests more seriously, learn the history and literature of the forests and not view the forests as an object but an environment, Clarke said.
“There's this very interesting dynamic between human settlement and human culture and the use of forests as a resource… they're not just a commodity for us to cut down and build houses with... they are major organs of the planetary organism,” Clarke said.
When Clarke’s proposal was selected, he created a team and with his proposal he had to pitch potential speakers, Clarke said. Fortunately, one of his recommendations, Ross Gay, was available and a major opportunity for this series.
Gay presented his lecture on Feb. 4 and was the first lecture of the series, Borshuk said. He is a poet who writes about the environment, and he was chosen because his work creates a bridge between people and the world around them.
John Feldman is the next lecturer and will speak on Feb. 18, Borshuk said. Feldman is a filmmaker who will discuss a project he is working on that looks at the natural world.
“When you think about West Texas and Lubbock... there are no real... forests, we're bringing speakers in to speak to the different approaches to what a forest is and how that understanding can really strengthen our relationship,” Curtis Bauer, director of creative writing and professor of English, said.
The event offers people a broader vision and a deeper understanding of the forests and how they relate, Bauer said. The lecture series is a way to spread awareness within the university and around the world.
“We need to be thinking about the environment we inhabit right now and our relationship to that more broadly,” Borshuk said. “And I'd also just like people to always be aware of the humanity center on campus.”
The last event is on Earth day, which is very important because there would not be a better way to conclude this series, Borshuk said.
The dates for the lectures are Feb. 18, March 4, March 25, April 8 and April 22. People can register for these events under events at humanities.ttu.edu, found on their website.
The Humanities Center has had lecture series since it was founded in 2015. This year’s lectures are hosted via Zoom at 7:30 p.m. on Thursdays, Borshuk said. If someone happens to miss the lectures, they are recorded and put on the center's Zoom archives on YouTube.
