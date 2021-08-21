Texas Tech Transition and Engagement hosted Hub City Fest from 7 to 9 p.m. on Aug. 20 in the R-1 Parking Lot behind the College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources. The annual event aims to get students involved in the Lubbock community.
Local businesses, nonprofits and campus organizations gathered to welcome students, especially first-year students, to Lubbock. They had the opportunity to receive door prizes, free food and a complimentary laundry bag.
With over 80 businesses present, students filled the R-1 parking lot in lines for each tent. Some favorites included Monomyth Coffee, Tiff’s Treats, United Supermarkets and more. These booths handed out free gifts like cold-brew coffee, warm cookies and t-shirts.
Katie Lee, a second-year architecture major from Plano, said she was eager to explore Lubbock after having an isolating first year.
“I’m just excited for things I didn’t even know existed,” Lee said. “I didn’t know we had an H-E-B, I didn’t know we had a CycleBar — like, what?”
Last year’s Hub City Fest was hosted virtually because of COVID-19, and students entered giveaways online. Some upperclassmen, like Hunter Robinson, attended Hub City Fest for the first time this year.
“I just feel like there’s people everywhere — everywhere — and I’m not used to this, even though I had a normal freshman year,” said Robinson, a fourth-year marketing and pre-law student from Carrollton.
Being on campus after a year of COVID-19 protocol has been a change for some people. Lisa Fisk, a first-year biochemistry student from Snyder, said she has gotten used to the online format, and the large crowd at Hub City Fest was a bit overwhelming for her.
“I’m also trying to get out of my comfort zone, so I guess this is a really good way to do that,” Fisk said.
Students like Aidan Mathias, a first-year electrical engineering major from Sugarland, said Raider Welcome events like this helps them get involved in campus life. He said it also helps the transition into life in Lubbock.
“I’m loving Tech so far,” Mathias said. “If this is what it’s like the whole year, I’m glad to be a Red Raider.”
Zach Manning, who is the associate director for Transition and Engagement, has helped plan Hub City Fest since its inception in 2017. He said with the majority of Tech students coming from over 70 miles away, Hub City Fest is always a fun event that introduces students to the city.
“I think our businesses, nonprofits and student organizations are excited to have students back 100 percent here in Lubbock,” Manning said.
