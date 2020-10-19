Homecoming Week kicks off Oct. 19 and will run through the end of the Tech vs. West Virginia game at 4:30 p.m. Oct. 24. All of the events will be held either online or via Zoom, and everyone is encouraged to participate as much as possible. Links to the events will be posted on the Homecoming website closer to the event times.
Bethany DeLuna, the Student Activities Board coordinator of spirit and traditions, said figuring out how to do the events safely was a challenge, but she’s glad it all worked out.
“For a while, we were still trying to figure out how it was all going to work,” she said. “So, we hadn’t posted anything on the Homecoming website because we just didn’t really know. But we are super excited that we still get to have homecoming week this year, and we hope that Red Raiders still enjoy it and still get the same experience.”
Unfortunately, events that got canceled this year due to COVID-19 include the bonfire and the parade, DeLuna said. But the events that they do have planned will be fun and accessible to everyone.
Monday, Oct. 19:
Virtual Homecoming Kickoff
A guest speaker will come in, and the Homecoming King and Queen nominees’ announcement will be announced in an online seminar at noon.
Tuesday, Oct. 20:
Virtual Student Organization (S.O.) Sing
Student organizations will be facing off in a singing and dancing competition to get students excited about Homecoming Week. The event will take place in an online seminar starting at 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 21:
Virtual Caricatures
Students will be able to receive caricatures via Zoom from 1-4 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 22:
2020 Homecoming Court Announcement
The candidates for the Homecoming Court will be announced via an online seminar at 11:30 a.m. Voting will then open at noon and will close at midnight.
Virtual Techsan Memorial
All of the members of the Tech student body, faculty, staff and alumni who have died in the last year will be honored via an online seminar starting at 6 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 23:
Virtual Pep Rally
Students can watch the pep rally online starting at 7 p.m. The Student Activities Board hosts the virtual event, and the Homecoming King and Queen will be announced during the pep rally. The Raider Red, The Goin’ Band from Raiderland, Pep Squad, Cheer, High Riders and Saddle Tramps will all make special appearances, and there will also be a special guest speaker.
Saturday, Oct. 24:
Texas Tech vs. West Virginia
Kickoff will be at 4:30 p.m., and there are still tickets available online.
For more information visit:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.