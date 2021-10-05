The Student Organization Sing event is an annual Texas Tech Homecoming tradition where students in organizations compete in a singing competition. Each organization performs a number based on the Homecoming theme, Flashback Films: 2000–2010.
After the performances at this year's S.O. Sing, the 2021 Homecoming king and queen candidates were announced.
Chase Dawson, Sydney DeWolf, Grace Gandy, Maky Haynes, Aleeza Mason, Ashly Boyce, Breyer Winder, Macy Suddath, Kate Yarbrough and Channing Wicks were nominated for Homecoming queen.
Mason, a third-year biochemistry student from Houston, said she is representing the Black Student Association on the court and is starting to plan on campaigning.
“(I want to) put my mission out there, let people know what BSA stands for and what we're trying to do here,” Mason said. “I'll have more people around my circle, so — because that's how we vibe.”
David Payne, Jordan Buck, William Coronado, Nick Frimpong, Aarsh Ray, Donovan Satchell, Austin Phillips, Jose Conde, Jacob DeGeurin and Hayden Frick are nominated for Homecoming king.
Satchell, a fourth-year global studies and general studies student from Plano, said he is nominated as the College of Arts and Sciences ambassador. He said this is the first time the college has been involved with S.O. Sing, despite the number of students enrolled in the college.
“It's honestly an honor and a privilege to be able to represent the largest college on campus, and all the diversity within our organizations,” Satchell said.
The nominees, according the the Student Activities Board Homecoming handbook, will have to interview and attend a dinner on Oct. 7. After interviews, SAB will announce the five men and five women who will comprise this year's Homecoming Court at the Rowdy Raider Rally at the Student Union Building on Oct. 8.
“I'm looking forward to feeling the spirit, seeing alumni come back,” Satchell said. “New students here on campus, especially after COVID, we didn't really have an experience like this, and being able to return to normalcy, I’m really excited for that.”
