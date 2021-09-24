Hispanic-owned businesses have their own special ways of sharing their cultures with customers and the Lubbock community.
According to the United States Census Bureau, in 2018, 5.8% of all businesses were Hispanic-owned, a 3% growth from 2017. Several of Lubbock’s Hispanic-owned businesses are family-owned and have been in business for decades.
Torres Miscellaneous, a Mexican curio shop on 13th Street, started out as a booth in the flea market 25 years ago. Azucena Fuentes, whose mother owns the shop, said the two started out selling three-legged table consoles and candy.
“Well, my mom has always been an entrepreneur since she was tiny,” Fuentes said. “So it's in her, it's in her DNA.”
However, given that summers were hot and Fuentes’ mother had two other young daughters to care for, she decided to use her rent money to work toward buying their own building business.
“So — and one day when she (Fuentes’ mother) was making a payment at the municipal building, we saw this (other) building; that was maybe, like, two years, three years after she had started at the flea market,” Fuentes said. “And she was like, ‘That's it, that's ... I'm buying that building.’”
Torres Miscellaneous also serves as a cornerstone of the Lubbock Hispanic community. The store supplies dancing shoes for baile folklórico performers at the Lubbock and Cavazos high schools as well as independent groups, a commodity few other stores in Lubbock have.
Fuentes said because of the variety of authentic, traditional items sold within the store, she and her mother have a loyal customer base that feels at peace when they come to shop.
“And they like to reminisce on old times,” Fuentes said. “We have a lot of customers that come in, they're like, ‘Oh, I used to come in with my mom, or with my grandma, when I was little,’ and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, how old are you? Makes me feel old.’”
This familiar feeling is not uncommon within Hispanic-owned businesses. Misael Santoyo, manager of La Super Carniceria Meat Market on Clovis Road, has a younger business with similarly dedicated customers.
The meat market opened in 2006 under a different name, and Santoyo owns it with his brothers. Meat is their most popular product, sold for cookouts and other events, but customers are also free to request specific products they need.
“And, you know, that helps our relationship with the customers because they know they can come here and get things that they're not going to be able to get, you know, anywhere else, and we try to make it happen as much as possible,” Santoyo said.
Santoyo said many people feel a sense of home at La Super Carniceria because they find what they need to cook traditional dishes. Lechón, a whole roasted baby pig, is a popular request from not just Hispanic customers, but Caribbean and Filipino customers as well.
It creates a sense of community, Santoyo said, and there are customers that return almost on a daily basis. Hispanic Heritage Month is a great time for unity among cultures, and he said food can provide a way to bring people together.
“Especially nowadays, with so much division and divisiveness amongst people, you know, I think that we should try to put that aside, you know, every now and then, and share a meal and laugh and have a good time and, and be a community, you know, not everybody kind of in their own little world,” Santoyo said.
Montelongo’s Mexican Restaurant, also on Clovis Road, is another example of the power of food. Rudy Rosales, the restaurant’s current owner, used to work at Montelongo's as a child after his grandmother opened it in 1972.
Much of Montelongo's menu is made up of recipes created by Rosales’ grandmother, such as carne guisada, barbacoa and capirotada, a Mexican bread pudding. Some customers have been eating at the restaurant for over 40 years.
Employees have been equally important to Montelongo’s survival during the pandemic. Rosales said they could have gone to work anywhere else for better pay but did not.
“Well, we should support Hispanic-owned businesses year-round,” Rosales said. “You know, I get asked who our competition is, and, you know, my answer is always, there's a business out there for everyone. There's no reason to be in competition, you know, if you do your job, then things will take care of itself.”
