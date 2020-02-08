For those who have read the pay "Hay Fever," a Texas Tech production of this comedy may provide a different experience.
"Hay Fever" by Noel Coward is being performed at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 13-16 at the Maedgen Theatre, according to the Tech School of Theatre and Dance website. Ronald Dean Nolen will direct the play.
The premiere of the play took place Thursday.
The play is a comedy about a wealthy British family, the mother, who is a retired actress, the father, who is an author, and their son and daughter who live at home in the 1920s.
The family lives separate lifestyles within the household. The weekend gets a turnaround when they each invite friends of their own to the house without telling one another.
Birdie Stabeno, a freshman acting major from Austin, plays the role of Myra Arundel.
Myra is a confident, young, forthright person, Stabeno said.
“I’ve always played an older woman or mom," she said. "Its been really cool playing this different type of character."
"Hay Fever" is a different type of play, as it’s an old play that is not normally seen, especially in 2020, Stabeno said.
Stabeno loved that there was a big difference in all the characters, she said. It also helped that Nolen let them take on their own characters and allowed them to have the freedom to play around within the acts.
“The play would not be the same without Dean,” Stabeno said. “Dean's investment makes us so much more invested.”
The most challenging component for "Hay Fever" was the dialect, as it was complex, Stabeno said. She gives credit to Rachel Hirshorn, their vocal coach, who had multiple individual lessons with the actors.
“Everyone has worked so hard. So much work has been put into this play,” Stabeno said. “I’m so glad this is the first play to kick off my freshman year.”
Natalie DuPre, freshman musical theater major from McKinney, plays the role of Jackie Coryton.
Jackie is a shy, timid flapper, DuPre said.
“It’s been interesting playing a type of character I’ve never played before,” DuPre said.
It was cool to be the shy character, in that type of environment, she said.
Every detail about the show is there for a reason, DuPre said. The creator of the play was so thoughtful of all the little details.
“The team has worked so hard. Everyone from the light crew to the costume designers were all important in making this play successful,” DuPre said.
Dean is fully committed to the show and he’s fully committed to pushing the actors, DuPre said. He took the play as high as it could go.
The play is fast-paced and there are lots of subtle jokes to catch, she said. The viewers will continuously be entertained from start to finish.
“It’s something to do that’s fun and it’s about the support,” DuPre said. “I think people would really enjoy it if they gave it a chance.”
Emma Kuppers, freshman theater design major from San Antonio, went to watch the first premiere of Hay Fever Thursday.
Kuppers’ favorite character was Myra, as she enjoyed how she seemed like a real person, she said.
“Don’t walk into it expecting to see something you would see on TV. It’s a very fast-paced British comedy,” Kuppers said
Kuppers felt the story was really nice and finished well, she said. She enjoyed how everything tied together in the end.
“I wasn’t too sure what to expect when I was going in, but I really loved it,” she said.
