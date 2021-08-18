From rumored laughter in the library to screams in the locked tunnels, paranormal activity surrounds the Texas Tech campus every day. While this can be frightening to some students, others find it particularly interesting.
On the evening of Aug. 18, the student organization Raider Power of Paranormal gathered to host the Fright Raiders Fright tours explaining the urban legends and haunted truths of the Tech campus.
“There are quite a few true stories in our tour, and then there are several urban legends and myths as well,” Tali Russell, a second-year theatre major from San Antonio said. “A lot of incoming freshmen like this event because it shows them a little more about Texas Tech and stuff that you might not learn if you’re not looking for it.”
Megan Montoy, a fourth-year natural resource management major from Mesquite, said the club was founded in 2019 by a group of five friends when they discovered there was not already a student organization like this one on campus.
She said the founders had their own interest in urban legends and paranormal activity due to their pasts and they are now approaching their third anniversary. Today, the student organization has just under 100 members and hope to have more join.
“Our goal is to push the boundaries and expand people’s knowledge while still being scientific about it,” Montoy said. “I grew up watching Ghost Adventures with my dad, and I know this group would make him very proud.”
The tour began at the bell between the Student Union building and the Library and made five stops on campus. At each stop, the group told a different story, ranging from the ghost of a cowboy who wants to help students to the man who was allegedly locked in the tunnels and starved to death.
The members of the group have their own favorite legends they have learned about while being at Texas Tech.
“Texas Tech has a huge set of tunnels that are supposed to stretch between nine and ten miles long,” Russell said. “They are super complex. The legend goes that a male student used the tunnels to reach his girlfriend in the female dorm and got locked in by the head mother and starved. However, we don’t know how much truth is in it.”
According to Russell, the Fright Raiders Fright tour was hosted to introduce the group to new members and familiarize freshmen with the legends.
The tours took place last year but were different due to COVID-19. This year's tour had a large turnout, no masks, and helped the group get back to normalcy.
“Last year we mandated masks and our groups were a bit smaller,” Russell said. “This year, masks are encouraged, but not required. Also, last year our meetings were online until the very end of the spring semester. We had two events last year and they were both outdoors with masks on and social distancing.”
With COVID-19 restrictions being lifted, the group was able to speak in person about many topics that have been rumored on campus. The club's main goal for tonight was to reach new members, and freshmen showed up interested in the stories they had to share.
Some stories have only been heard, and not proven. According to Amy Shaw, a fourth-year accounting major from Mesquite, students have reported sights of an urban legend taking place in the library.
“On the fourth floor, rumor has it that there is an apparition of a young boy that giggles through the stacks, and some people have reported actually seeing him,” Shaw said.
