The Harlem Globetrotters will host an event at the United Supermarkets Arena Feb. 24.
The event, according to a United Supermarkets Arena news release, is part of the Globetrotters’ “Pushing the Limits” world tour.
The Globetrotters will attempt a new world record at each game of the tour, perform using glow in the dark balls and host a post-game autograph session, according to the news release. The tour will also celebrate the 10-year anniversary of the four-point shot, which the Globetrotters introduced in 2010.
The Globetrotters will also bring back the “Magic Pass” pre-game event, which allows fans to interact with the team on the court, according to the news release.
The tour, according to the news release, marks the 94-year anniversary of the Globetrotters and the tour will consist of over 280 games across the U.S.
