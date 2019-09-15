One of the most memorable experiences many fans describe from Texas Tech football games is hearing the Tech Goin’ Band playing in the stands and on the field. Likewise, the members of the band describe it as an experience that has shaped their lives and how it is about more than just an instrument.
Aaric Aranda, a junior finance major from Odessa, said his experience had been about making friends and how joining band has made him feel at home.
“My experience with band is really different,” he said. “I came over here not knowing anyone. You go into band it’s like 400 students. You meet everyone and so like you feel really welcomed and overall (it’s) probably the best experience someone can have in college.”
Issac Cardona, a senior music education major from Fort Worth, explained that although his experience with the band was fun, it also required a big commitment.
“Exciting, blood pumping, it’s an adrenaline rush honestly,” he said. “Also, time consuming, a lot of sacrifices have to be made, time commitment but a lot of smiles.”
Cardona said standing in the heat for hours is the hardest part for him. He explained their rigorous summer practice schedule, where they rehearse for hours on end, and said these practices last all day broken up by food breaks, each segment taken up to three or four hours.
Aranda said time management is the hardest part as several commitments are involved in his everyday life.
“Having to go to those two classes and then on top of my full-time schedule with work, school, and then having to go home and practice. It’s just like managing your time,” he said.
Kandace Kerr, a sophomore music education major from Lubbock, said the best part was meeting people outside of a specific college.
“You just make a lot of friendships that way and from different majors that you would never meet otherwise and so, it’s just really cool,” she said. “I know someone who is in microbiology, and I know someone who is a mechanical engineer. It’s like a wide variety, all over the spectrum.”
Aranda agreed with Kerr on meeting new people, but said his experience was focused more on meeting people from all over the United States and what that has taught him.
“You meet people from different areas of the United States. Like we have people from Texas, not only from Texas, but like California, Oklahoma. You learn about their cultures, their family, their lifestyle,” he said.
For Aranda, the Goin’ Band served as an addition to his resumé.
“I can be like ‘yeah, I’m on a D1 college band’ rather than be like ‘oh yeah, I just go to Texas Tech’ like it’s something I can add on to my resume,” he said.
Kerr said her love for band started at a young age.
“I grew up here and going to the Tech games like seeing them, seeing the Goin’ Band march,” she said. “I just kind of knew that’s (the path I wanted to choose) and so I stuck with it.”
The requirements of being a music education major is to join band for at least two years. Cardona, who is now in his fourth year, explained why he stayed.
“I guess it’s more because like you know I had teaching opportunities within the Goin’ Band,” he said. “(So), I realized that it just benefitted my major and me personally as a future educator to continue doing it and work up my teacher skills, my teacher voice, and the way I teach. I think the chances to make music with friends. You know? To make those kinds of memories.”
