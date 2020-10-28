The Goin’ Band from Raiderland is focusing on improving its diversity efforts this semester with its new Anti-Discrimination Task Force.
Joel Pagán, director of Goin’ Band, said the idea for the Anti-Discrimination Task Force stemmed back to the summer when he met with other Big XII band directors. A band director from another school came forward with the idea for an anti-racism task force and the other directors decided to incorporate the idea into their bands.
“This was when the height of all these kinds of social injustices were occurring,” Pagán said. “So, we started talking about what we could probably do within our own groups.”
The Goin’ Band met over the summer with leadership band members, and Pagán brought forth the idea to them. After discussing the details, the task force became a student-led group within the band, he said.
“They came up with the name Anti-Discrimination Task Force, and they felt that that was more inclusive so it’s not just about a specific gender or a specific race or skin color,” Pagán said.
The goal for the Anti-Discrimination Task Force is to provide an opportunity to keep conversations about discrimination alive, Pagán said.
Oftentimes, when social injustices happen, they become trending topics for a short period of time and then they die down, Pagán said.
He did not want the band to solely put forth a statement like other organizations were doing to address social injustices without having an action behind their words, Pagán said.
Mason Cooke, a senior music education major from Tomball, said he hopes the Anti-Discrimination Task Force will help remove the stigma around discrimination topics by opening discussion opportunities up to make the conversations feel normal.
“It is a group that is dedicated to providing education and promoting dialogue about discrimination of all types in order to create a culture of inclusivity, support and universal non acceptance of discriminatory behavior,” Cooke said.
Some discussions the Goin’ Band focuses on are about past and current-day struggles of discrimination within society, Cooke said.
“We’re doing that individually by sections,” Cooke said. “We have leaders that lead discussions within each section, including instruments and the twirlers.”
The band breaks up into their sections to have their discussions to help band members feel more comfortable speaking, Claire Entrekin, a senior music education major from Austin, said.
The section leaders are given a list of some points to discuss during their breakout meetings, Entrekin said. The band will typically take five to 10 minutes to have their discussions during band rehearsals.
“We just talk about those things; we ask questions in the sections,” Entrekin said. “We really just have it as an open time for conversation.”
The Goin’ Band hopes the new diversity efforts will result in a culture shift, Cooke said. The task force’s ultimate goal is to make topics of race and discrimination more comfortable for band members to discuss and make it a part of the band’s culture.
“These are real issues, there are real people that are being treated purely based off of their race, how they choose to identify themselves, who they’re attracted to,” Cooke said. “All these things shouldn’t affect how people are treated or how people are viewed.”
The task force was met with some hesitation at first since it was a new program, but over the semester people have become more open to the discussions and more engaged in conversation, Cooke said.
“I think it is important just to have people better understand each other and grow to appreciate each other’s differences, and that we can work together, rather than tearing each other down,” Cooke said.
