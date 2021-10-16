On Oct. 15, the annual Glamour & Fame Drag Pageant for Texas Tech's Pride Week was hosted at Club Luxor. Each member of the crowd paid a cover charge that all the proceeds from the pageant benefited the Tech Gender & Sexuality Association.
Each contestant competed in three rounds: Hometown presentation, talent and evening gown. This year's pageant contestants were Lady Macy Naveah, Miss Calvina, Shitonya Dreams, Kim Carter, Andromeda and Wynona Wynter.
The crowd cheered the queens on as they all performed to songs of their choice and showed off their evening gowns.
“I loved the energy and being in this atmosphere was amazing,” said Maddie Marinelarena, a first-year psychology student from San Clemente, California. “All these queens just embracing their confidence and their individuality and just being who you are brings these events to life. Without their hard work and confidence, these shows wouldn't be as fun.”
Marinelarena said she was most excited about supporting her best friend’s Shitonya Dreams' first drag show and cheering on the rest of the lineup.
“I'm just over a year in doing drag, but I feel like it's been an extension of my whole life,” said Miss Calvina, a fifth-year music and English student from West Texas. “Drag to me is an extension of the true self, it's a way to provide people an inner glimpse into how we function as people through what we give through our arts.”
Miss Calvina won First Alternate of the Glamour & Fame pageant. When she first entered the stage, she was covered in rainbow feathers and shared what hometown meant to her.
For the talent portion, Miss Calvina played the accordion and clarinet as she lip synced to a Spanish ballad. For the evening gown portion, she wore a gem-covered seafoam green trumpet style dress.
“My favorite section of the night was definitely the evening gown competition, I love this color on me,” Miss Calvina said. “Leading up to the pageant, you've got to prepare for each of the categories, you practice your song, you either acquire or style your outfits and your hair, and then of course you practice your makeup as well.”
After the contestants put in time and effort into their performances, one contestant was crowned Miss Glamour and Fame for 2021-2022.
Lady Macy Naveah was crowned Queen after she performed to a mix of Latin-rooted songs with colorful costumes.
“Luckily, I do have a little bit of dance training and have friends who also have knowledge in dance and they love to do it," Lady Macy Naveah said. "So, we just get together and have fun and it all comes together, I actually make all of my own outfits too. So, that is definitely a lot of work, but it's definitely worth it because it's mine.”
Lady Macy Naveah said her favorite part of the pageant was the talent portion because she loves to dance and express her identity through the creation of movement.
“Winning this pageant, it feels incredible, it feels unreal honestly, like, I’m still processing it,” she said. “I actually started as a male performer and I was performing for three years and then I started doing female impersonation, but then COVID-19 happened so I took a year off, so this is kind of my first year as an actual performer.”
