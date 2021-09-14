Comedian and actor George Lopez performed at the Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 12. Lopez is currently traveling the country for his “OMG Hi” comedy tour and stopped in Lubbock to perform.
Lopez’s show was reserved for audiences 18 years and older, and ticket prices for the show ranged from $45.50 to $65.50. Robert Ramirez, a second-year marketing major at Texas Tech, was in the audience for the Sunday night show.
“It was truly a great show, sometimes I forget how funny George Lopez is but this show reminded me why he’s so famous,” Ramirez said. “I’m happy his tour stopped in Lubbock.”
Lopez's rise to stardom came largely due to the popularity of his self-produced ABC sitcom “George Lopez," which won the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Award for Outstanding Art Direction for a Multi-Camera Series in 2005.
The sitcom’s success sparked a career for Lopez that won him multiple more awards in the future: a Sports Emmy Award for Outstanding Weekly Studio Show in 2005; an ALMA Award for Special Achievement in 2007, a Teen Choice Award for Choice Comedian in 2009 and an ALMA Award for Favorite TV Reality, Variety, or Comedy Personality or Act in 2011.
Lopez’s career has allowed him to become a role model for members of the Hispanic community who witnessed the comedian's rise to fame. Born in Los Angeles, California, Lopez was raised by his maternal grandmother Benita Gutierrez after his father deserted him at two years old and his mother did the same when he was only ten.
Alesi Hernandez, a senior construction management major from Midland, is the president of the Hispanic Student Society at Texas Tech. Hernandez praised Lopez for his role as an idol for the Hispanic community.
“I always liked seeing him on television because he was so influential to the Spanish community,” Hernandez said. “ You don't really see a lot of Hispanic people on TV, so for us to see that, it was very important to get that representation out.”
Lopez’s contributions to the Hispanic community led to his reception of many honors, such as the 2003 Imagen Vision Award, the 2003 Latino Spirit Award for Excellence in Television and the National Hispanic Media Coalition Impact Award.
Hernandez’s fellow HSS member Joel Rivero also commented on the impact Lopez has left on those who look up to him and said that seeing another member of the Hispanic community overcome his struggles motivates him.
Rivero added that he’s pleased to see Lubbock getting increased celebrity recognition, mentioning Shaquille O’Neal’s performance at Tech football’s opening home game.
“It has more to do with Tech being recognized more and showcasing what it has to offer,” Rivero said. “I never would have imagined that Shaq would show up.”
Lopez’s well-received performance in the Buddy Holly Center on Sunday symbolizes not only an increase in Lubbock's national recognition, but also serves as a reminder of the Hispanic comedians’ rise and perseverance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.