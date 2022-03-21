Today the President Gender Equity Council and the Risk Intervention and Safety Education (RISE) risk intervention and safety education program hosted It’s Okay To Not Be Okay, a mental health panel with keynote speakers discussing different areas of mental health and when and where Texas Tech students and faculty can seek help.
Determining when to seek professional mental help is different for each individual. However, each speaker stressed the importance of seeking help as early as possible.
“I would say as soon as that thought crosses your mind because that's a sign that something's going on that maybe doesn't feel quite right,” says Dr. Megan Thoen, Director of the Tech Psychology Clinic.
Thoen says there are abundant resources on campus for faculty and staff to seek mental counsel, however, there can be long waitlists if you need immediate care..
“There's a big push in psychology and really across all the mental health professions about prevention, like the earlier you notice something before it gets, it gets worse because particularly with some mental health issues, they can continue to get worse out of time without interventions the first time that crosses your mind see what is available,” Thoen says.
Recently there has been a surge in demand for mental health help and with tele-medicine becoming more common, there are even more opportunities to meet with a mental health professional and discuss ways you can be proactive for your mental health.
Dr. Caroline Cummings, an assistant professor of Clinical Psychology at Texas Tech, also discusses the importance of seeking even short-term therapy to maintain one's healthy mental state.
“You don't have to be in therapy for years upon years, sometimes even just one session is enough to help support you in terms of getting back to your normal functioning or your baseline functioning. So reaching and seeing what services are available, and just having that first discussion with the professional can be really, really helpful,” Cummings said.
Dr. Cummings stressed that there is not a “one size fits all” version of help and personalized assessments are conducted to see what course of help works best for each patient. There are many stigmas surrounding mental health and seeking help and initial discussions require courage, but Dr. Cummings stressed that taking that first step is extremely beneficial for a long-term healthy mental state.
Katie Rose, student and environmental and social justice advocate at Tech was also a panelist at the event and said that help looks different for every individual and that it can also look like multiple things at the same time.
“I had to find someone in Dallas and do online therapy and it wasn't the most fun process and it isn’t always going to be, but it was so worth it. It's why I ended up seeing two different professionals at the same time for two different things. And you just got to know that sometimes that's gonna have to be okay. And it was really really hard, but it was so worth it,” Rose said.
Seeking help is not a one-way road, sometimes it takes patience and a lot of troubleshooting and trying different doctors and different modes of therapy, and it can sometimes take a while, but Rose says that finding the right fit for your needs is worth the time and stress, as you finally are able to start having peace of mind.
It is important to know what resources are available to you to get the maximum help you need, and settling for help is not the solution.
“You should always know that you deserve not just some help, not just enough, but all of the help you need,” says Rose.
For more information on what resources are available for you please visit psychologytoday.com to find help that is the right fit for you, and visit the on-campus Psychology Clinic for free counseling.
