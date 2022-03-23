Superstitions are a common tradition in the sports world. While they may not have any concrete effect on a game, fans believe certain things or actions will ultimately affect the outcome of a match.
The Texas Tech men’s basketball team is known to have one of the most dedicated fan bases in the nation. This season, the fans set a new attendance record at the United Supermarkets Arena with 15,300 fans against the University of Texas at Austin on Feb. 1.
With this in mind, a trip to the Sweet 16 rounds of the NCAA Tournament has Red Raider fans following the team, whether it be by taking a trip to San Francisco, California, to watch them compete or cheering them on from the comfort of their own home.
Calan Johnson, a third-year broadcast journalism student from The Woodlands, said his dedication to the team gives him bragging rights.
“It was always a point for me to go to every home game this season, which I’m glad to say I was able to do,” Johnson said.
While every fan may celebrate differently, each of them may have a specific routine, or superstition, to follow.
Johnson said he has a set routine for every game day.
“I always got a soft pretzel for home games and always wore a jersey,” Johnson said. “Sometimes it would be one of the Texas Tech jerseys, and other times it would just be any other jersey I have. It just feels wrong to not watch a Tech game without a jersey on.”
However, superstitions are not limited to something a fan eats or wears. Aaliyah Benavidez, a first-year education student from Hobbs, New Mexico, said she participates in game-time rituals with a simple hand gesture.
“Some superstitions I have are that I always do the Guns Up when (Tech) shoots free throws, even while watching it on my computer,” Benavidez said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.