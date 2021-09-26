With Texas Tech being one of the largest college campuses in Texas, students have become creative with their modes of transportation throughout the school. One of which being, skateboarding.
The Lubbock Free Riders, a club reimagined from a retired longboarding group at Tech, is a student organization that welcomes skateboards, longboards, BMX bikes, scooters and anything else involving wheels.
Andrew Majors, the president and co-founder of the club said he’s been skating for as long as the club has been around. Majors, a fourth-year electrical engineering major from Waco, Texas, said he noticed the number of skaters on campus growing more, as of late, as well.
“Now it’s like, you can go on campus, and you can see tons of people on a board. It doesn’t matter what it is, like a skateboard, longboard, it doesn’t matter,” said Aaron Norfolk, a fourth-year electrical engineering major from Houston, Texas. “Lots of people are getting on wheels now, which is awesome.”
Majors has introduced people such as Logan Cobb, a third-year business management major from Trophy Club, Texas, to the Lubbock Free Riders club from simply spotting a skateboard alongside Cobb. As Cobb, who is now the club’s secretary, was greeted by Majors in the library and was invited to join the group at the skatepark.
Anterian Gee, a co-founder of the Lubbock Free Riders and a fourth-year creative media industry major from Dallas, Texas, said the founders noticed a lot of skaters throughout campus their freshman year. So, they wanted to create a community that allowed them to skate together.
Norfolk said, “When you’re a skater you want to go skate with other people. So, as soon as I saw skateboarders I went and said ‘hi’. And then they told me about the club they’re in, and that’s basically how I joined (the Lubbock Free Riders). Just by pure chance.”
Skateboarding has had some negative stigmas and stereotypes directed towards it, said Norfolk. From certain perspectives, Norfolk said he understands why people may see skateboarding negatively.
Gee said the negative perceptions towards skateboarding are sometimes true but aren’t necessarily valid in every case. Casual skaters, for example, that just want to learn new tricks and have fun in the park, don’t deserve the hate associated with the skaters that fit the negative stereotype, said Gee.
With skateboarding recently being featured and labeled a ‘sport’ for the first time in the Tokyo Olympics, skaters such as Majors said he thinks this could create more positive outlooks towards skateboarding.
“The platform that the Olympics has, it definitely can change the perception that people have about skateboarding,” said Cobb. “There has definitely been an increase in skateboarding and if you look around on campus, there’s a ton of people that are all carrying different kinds of boards. I definitely think skateboarding is for everybody.”
Norfolk said skateboarding is good for people in a lot of different ways. In his case, for example, Norfolk said skateboarding has taught him how to be determined and patient, as learning tricks can become frustrating. Especially, as a beginner, said Norfolk.
Majors said the club is open to everyone and that no skateboarding experience is needed. Some people have gone out to the skatepark for a day and ended up deciding skateboarding wasn’t for them, Majors said. While others, Majors said, that have never been on a board before, tried skating with the Lubbock Free Riders, and have continued to return to the clubs weekly skating sessions ever since.
“We teach people (skateboarding) from the ground up and there’s also people that can shred the halfpipe like it’s nothing,” said Cobb. “So, (the Lubbock Free Riders has) all different skill levels. It’s so much fun.”
Lubbock Free Riders, occasionally, has members participate in competitions, travels to nearby skateparks, teaches various tips and techniques and will also play games like S.K.A.T.E.
Gee said the game of S.K.A.T.E. is a great way to see and learn different tricks and is like the H.O.R.S.E. game in basketball.
“So, one person will do a (skateboarding) trick and you have to copy that trick. If you don’t copy that trick, then that means you get a letter. Which is ‘S’. Then it goes up, ‘S’, ’K’, ‘A’, ‘T’, ‘E’. When you get to ‘E’, you get two tries. If you don’t land (the trick), you lose,” said Gee.
For anyone interested in pursuing skateboarding, Majors said he often has boards for people to test out, as well. He has both skateboards and longboards for prospective skaters to ride, in the case they don’t have their own.
The skateboarding community is very welcoming and open said Norfolk, as the community is what made him want to learn to skate.
“Everybody is everybody’s friend, so I kind of wanted to be a part of that,” said Norfolk. “Once I actually got on the board, it’s really addicting once you learn how to do tricks and stuff. You just never want to get off (the skateboard) once you start learning stuff.”
This club and skateboarding, Gee said, has provided him, not only something to put on his resumé, but relationships that have stuck with him since his freshman year.
Skateboarding provides both a workout and a form of relaxation, said Majors. As well as, Majors said, a way to meet a lot of good friends.
“For anybody that’s thinking about trying (skating). I came out (to the skatepark) my freshman year and I made so many good friends. So, it’s definitely a good way to get out there and meet new people,” said Cobb. “The skateboarding community is so welcoming to anybody of all skill levels. So, come on out.”
