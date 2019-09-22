Stepping into the Free Clinic on any given Wednesday evening, the hallway is brimming with patients and the sound of waiting-room chatter. Several of the clinic’s patients - young and old, from across Lubbock - each have their own ailments, yet all share one key trait: a lack of health insurance.
These patients comprise part of the estimated 18 percent of the Lubbock population below age 65 that is uninsured, according to the Urban Institute, a demographic with limited access to healthcare.
“These are members of the community that don’t have places to go [for care], or I should say, they have minimal options,” Ana Garcia, Texas Tech University Health Science Center first-year medical student and student liaison on the Free Clinic leadership team, said.
To help meet the needs of this portion of the community, TTUHSC and Lubbock Impact, a local non-profit, host the Free Clinic weekly on Wednesday evenings, offering free care for uninsured patients from ages 18 to 65 residing in Lubbock, Garcia said.
The clinic has been providing this service since 2009, when medical students at TTUHSC established the clinic, Dr. Fiona Prabhu, Free Clinic medical director, said. Prabhu has been with the clinic since it started.
“Basically the students saw a need and they wanted to be able to reach out to the people in the community who have no insurance, and we finally found a community partner with Lubbock Impact,” Prabhu said.
In the 10 years since its inception, the clinic has facilitated over 13,000 patient visits, according to the TTUHSC website. Last year alone, the clinic served 464 patients in more than 1,224 patient encounters, according to The Free Clinic 2018-2019 Annual Report.
The clinic is run with volunteers from Tech, TTUHSC and Lubbock Impact, as well as local physicians doing pro bono work. Last year, there were 372 volunteers at the Free Clinic, among them 202 TTUHSC students and 49 physicians, according to The Free Clinic 2018-2019 Annual Report.
Medical students who volunteer play a significant role in patient care at the clinic, Garcia said. Typically, first or second-year medical student see patients first to obtain a brief history of why patients are at the clinic and do a quick physical. Then, they partner with upperclassmen to come up with a plan which is presented to a physician.
“It’s great because we do get to see patients so we do get to take our own history, we do get to take vital signs, we get to do a physical exam, so it is hands on, but obviously we defer all sorts of medical planning to people that actually know what they’re doing,” Garcia said.
Working at the Free Clinic is a valuable opportunity for medical students to train as physicians, Prabhu said. Being able to watch the medical students grow and develop over time is her favorite aspect of her work at the clinic.
“[Medical students volunteering at the Free Clinic] learn about a variety of illnesses that they’re only learning the science about in the first two years and so that gives them an opportunity to see how the science is actually put into action in actual patient care,” she said.
Moreover, the work in the clinic can help connect students to the reasons they are pursuing medicine amidst the tedious process of learning in medical school, Prabhu said.
“We give them a stronger sense of responsibility for their patient care and so that kind of helps them understand why they’re doing this and makes them want to keep helping those who are in need,” she said.
Working in the Free Clinic has been a personal reminder of why Garcia is pursuing medical school, she said. It is a chance to break from the schoolwork and constant studying required of medical school and remember her motivations.
“Everything we’re studying and everything that we may complain about with the schoolwork, there’s people at the end of it, there’s patients that are struggling, that need our help and if we can provide like any sense of relief then it’s, it’s just a great thing to be part of,” Garcia said.
Uninsured patients often do not have alternatives besides the Free Clinic where they can be seen, highlighting the importance of the services provided, Sydney Loy, a second-year TTUHSC medical student and member of the Free Clinic leadership team, said.
Patients at the clinic are being seen by real physicians and are getting seen multiple times in one night, ensuring a thorough exam, Loy said.
“I just think you know for most patients we are their primary care so if we’re not here, they don’t really have another option so we need to be here so they can get the best care,” she said.
The benefits of the Free Clinic extend past the patients themselves to Lubbock as a whole, Garcia said. If patients are not treated for their ailments or diseases, their condition will worsen and they can become a bigger strain on the community.
“[Seeing the patients at the Free Clinic] helps the community as a whole because otherwise these patients end up having to go somewhere like the emergency room or other places and they don’t have insurance that’s going to cover those costs a lot of the time so it’s just very important that they have someone that they can go to,” Garcia said.
Ultimately, it is the patients that keep Garcia coming back to the clinic, as difficult as the work may be. The patients are some of the most grateful individuals, she said.
They are people who simply want to get better so they can go on and contribute to the community, she said. They are humans, and like everybody else, should be seen when necessary.
“You realize at the end of all of this it’s a person and it’s a person that needed help and they didn’t know where to go and they were able to come here and we were able to provide some sort of relief and they’re just so, so very grateful,” she said.
