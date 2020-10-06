As part of Texas Tech Pride Week, Fowlkes Consulting hosted “Closets, Closets, Closets” in a virtual round table modality. Dr. Ashlee Fowlkes, using pronouns of He/Him/His, was the moderator of the event.
The event discussed the terminology of “closet” in the LGBTQIA+ community. Fowlkes said that “being in the closet” means different to everyone in the community.
Fowlkes elaborated that to some people being closeted can be comforting or a safe space for them. While to other members, it can be an oppressive or negative time in their lives.
Participants included members of the campus community who engaged in the conversation at the round table. Participants also spoke of their experiences on “being in the closet” and their experience of coming out within their own lives.
