Maxey Community Center will host the fourteenth annual costume contest for dogs, Dog Day Howl-o-Ween, on Saturday, according to the City of Lubbock press release. This event will be free for all participants.
The event will be on the volleyball court at 30th Street and Oxford Avenue, according to the press release. All dogs must be up-to-date on vaccinations and remain on a leash at all times.
Prizes will be awarded to small dogs, large dogs and owners who dressed up with their dogs for the best costumes, according to the press release. Registration will begin at 10 a.m. and costume judging will begin at 10:30 a.m. This year the event will be free for all participants.
For more information, call Maxey Community center at (806) 767-3796.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.