The sixth annual Lubbock Lights Festival will be hosted on April 16 by Texas Tech. This year’s festival will be virtual and taking place via pre-recorded stream for the second year in a row due to COVID-19.
The Lubbock Lights Festival began in 2015 to celebrate the musical roots and creativity of the South Plains, Dóri Bosnyák, the lead administrator for the Presidential Lecture and Performance Series, said.
“Every year we highlight a couple of artists from the area or who went to Tech and are inspired by the musical traditions of the South Plains,” Bosnyák said.
Lubbock is well known for its musical history and has been called a shining light of music and referred to as “the heart of Texas music” according to Texas Monthly Magazine in 2016.
“The music that comes out of this town is some of the most vibrant and interesting (music) that happens in the entire state, so having a music festival that focuses on the amazing creativity that comes out of this town is really perfect and impactful,” Scott Faris, a record producer and recordist as well as the owner of Amusement Park Studios in Lubbock, said.
Typically, the Lubbock Lights Festival is a week-long event in which the featured artists come to Tech and visit music classes of all levels and discuss what it means to be an artist, the songwriting process and more, Bosnyák said. At the end of the week, a concert is hosted in the Allen Theater at the Student Union Building for everyone where the artists perform and answer questions.
Previous artists featured by the festival include Terry Allen, Wade Bowen, Lloyd Maines and more, Bosnyák said. Maines helped start the festival and has participated in and helped run it every year since.
This year the festival will be hosted virtually for the second year in a row due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Last April, Bosnyák said she had originally decided to cancel the event because of COVID-19.
“The artists we had lined up were all female for the first time, and four days before the event, they reached out to me and said that they were so honored and had been looking forward to performing that they wanted to do a stream instead of canceling the event,” Bosnyák said.
The artists recorded themselves performing in their homes, so there could be a virtual Lubbock Lights Festival, Bosnyák said.
“With it being virtual, we had about 6,000 people watch the stream, whereas the Allen Theater can only hold 900,” Bosnyák said. “We had an amazing turnout.”
This year’s virtual stream will consist of a 90-minute, pre-recorded stream to provide the high production value that a studio session provides, Bosnyák said.
The festival’s featured band this year is Flatland Cavalry, a band with a special connection to Lubbock as four of the six members attended Tech where they formed the band.
“I met Cleto, the lead singer and songwriter for Flatland Cavalry, when he was a freshman and came to record in my studio,” Faris said. “I knew in a few years he would be really great. Sure enough, two or three years later, he reached back out to me and asked if he and his band could record their EP at the studio.”
The band then went on to record their two full albums at Amusement Park Studios as well as their performance for the Lubbock Lights Festival this year, Faris said.
“It was such an honor working with the band again,” Faris said. “I think so highly of them, they’re phenomenal musicians and are just at the top of their game right now and playing so brilliantly.”
Their first album, “Humble Folks,” was number two worldwide on the iTunes charts and earned the band the spot as the number one band in Texas in 2016, Bosnyák said.
“Because they were all students and stayed in Lubbock while they developed their sound, the band’s original fan base was and still is in Lubbock,” Bosnyák said.
The band’s return to Lubbock and Amusement Park Studios for the festival was a sort of homecoming, Bosnyák said, as their EP came out six years ago.
“I’m so excited that Flatland Cavalry is performing this year,” Jasmine Cabrera, a freshman music major from San Marcos, said. “It’s really cool that they’ve brought in this band that a lot of college kids know and love, especially Tech students.”
The Lubbock Lights Festival stream with Flatland Cavalry will consist of performances of 10 to 12 songs, including one from their new album being performed for the first time, Bosnyák said. There will also be interviews about their songwriting process and what it means to them to be musicians from Lubbock.
The festival’s stream will be free and available on multiple platforms for viewers to tune in, including YouTube, Facebook and the Lubbock Lights Festival website at 8 p.m. April 16.
The stream will also be shown on KTTZ Channel 5 at 9:30 p.m. April 16 and again at 5 p.m. April 18.
“I’ve already planned my evening for Friday, so that I can watch the stream with my friends,” Cabrera said. “I’m sure we’ll be singing along the whole time. I can’t wait.”
