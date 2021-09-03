The first Friday of September means downtown Lubbock will be bustling with activity at the first of the semester's First Friday Art Trail. Artists' work is spread across downtown Lubbock, including Louise Hopkins Underwood Center for the Arts, the Buddy Holly Museum and the Glassy Alley Art Studio and Gallery.
First Friday Art Trail is a public program supported by the City of Lubbock and sponsored by local companies. According to the LHUCA website, the First Friday Art Trail is held rain or shine from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. the first Friday of every month.
Gabi Nix, an third-year education student from Plano, said she loves seeing all the different forms of art available at the event.
"My favorite art piece that I have seen tonight is from Pat’s Trees and More, who makes intricate trees made out of copper wire,” Nix said.
The Glassy Alley Art Studio is featured for different artists and vendors to sell or display their artwork and items. These can range from soaps to mosaic pianos, from copper wire trees to blown glass. The outside of the studio is covered with graffiti done by artists as well as artwork made from scrap metal.
Sydney White, a local vendor, said she has been selling at the Glassy Alley Art Studio for three years. She said she has been at the last two Art Trails and has spent her Saturdays at the Lubbock farmer's market.
“I am the owner of Clean Day Soap Company, and we have been here for the last three years," White said. "I make local soaps, sabs and lotions with all herbal infusions, essential oils, and organic products and ingredients. We have had a wonderful turnout so far, so if more people came, the more the better.”
Pauline Mills, owner of the Glassy Alley Art Studio and Gallery, said her studio starts preparing for the First Friday Art Trail on Wednesdays, cleaning up from the previous week.
“So on Wednesday, we cleanup and come back on Thursday and make sure the art is set up, and then on Friday we do the last minute dusting and cleaning,” Mills said.
Mills said an average of 50-150 people stop by the Glassy Alley Art Studio during the Art Trail. The Buddy Holly Museum was also busy with people viewing their featured art selection. This month’s featured exhibit was an array of quilts inspired by the Texas Landscape.
From the plains, to the hills and the prairie, the quilts were popular among those who visited the First Friday Art Trail. The event offered students the opportunity to relax and enjoy local art from their community.
Erin Westcott, a third-year kinesiology student from Austin, said she was enjoying looking at the featured quilts.
“I admire the attention to detail the artists put into their work, and I loved how the theme was the Texas Landscape," Westcott said. "My favorite was one that featured a rolling field with native Texas flowers."
