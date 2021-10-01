The First Friday Art Trail began its annual Día de los Muertos exhibit at the Buddy Holly Center on Oct. 1, the theme being “Celebración.”
According to an informational plaque at the exhibit, Día de los Muertos, or the Day of the Dead, is a three-day Mexican celebration in which families honor their loved ones with offerings, food and flowers. Nancy Cammack, a City of Lubbock librarian, said she often attends First Friday Art Trails and has celebrated Día de los Muertos in Mexico several times.
“I think it’s just to, one, appreciate the Hispanic culture, for sure, and the importance of our ancestry and who we have in our lives, and just kind of remember people, respect those that have passed on, you can still kind of keep it with you in a way, you know,” Cammack said.
The exhibit displayed a variety of art, from textiles to digital prints to special edition Día de los Muertos Barbie dolls. Skulls, flowers and family imagery were a common theme among the pieces, several of which were for sale.
Melanie Gaden, education assistant at the Buddy Holly Center, helped offer a craft activity in which attendees could decorate their own paper sugar skull masks.
“Well, we want people to realize that art is not something that is just for those that hang their art in museums, you know, art is for everybody, and crafting in and of itself is its own form of art,” Gaden said.
Though Gaden has only been with the center since June, she said there has been a good turnout for recent First Friday Art Trails. Though there were more attendees before the pandemic, Gaden said she anticipates a larger turnout for the “Procesión” exhibit later on.
Long-time photographer David Pike has had his work displayed at First Friday Art Trails for five years. On this night, he had three photographs on display of a mother and her young daughter painted in colorful Día de los Muertos sugar skull makeup.
“(I’m) not that crazy about Halloween, I know some people are real serious about it, but this (Día de los Muertos) is for everybody,” Pike said.
Sebastian Forbush, curator for the Buddy Holly Center, said in the past, this event has hosted mariachi bands with food and drinks in the courtyard, but COVID has required planners to scale back. Still, he said, the Día de los Muertos exhibit is a community-driven event that accepts art that falls within the theme from all skill levels.
“We want to make everyone in the community feel connected to the show, and that we have different shows that represent different things, but this one, because there’s such a large Hispanic population that do celebrate the holiday itself, you know, I think it’s really important to showcase that, especially, you know, because here we showcase a lot of local artists, and so this is a way for us to keep in touch with the community,” Forbush said.
The exhibit will continue through Nov. 14.
