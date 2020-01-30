The Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center Student National Medical Association will host the Doctors for a Day Mini Camp for Wolffarth Elementary School fifth graders from noon to 3 p.m. on Friday, according to a TTUHSC press release.
The event will be hosted in the TTUHSC building first floor classroom located at 3601 Fourth St. and is meant to provide the opportunity for students to gain an understanding of what it is like to be a medical student in an interactive setting, according to the release.
Students will also visit the TTUHSC F. Marie Hall SimLife Center where they will have the opportunity to practice diagnosing patients with various medical situations, work with ultrasound equipment to see how professionals use it, work with simulation mannequins and see an emergency simulation acted out, according to the release.
The event is made possible by the help of Steven L. Berk, dean of the TTUHSC School of Medicine, the Laura W. Bush Institute for Women’s Health and the TTUHSC School of Medicine Office of Admissions, according to the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.