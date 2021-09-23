A small community at Tech that meets biweekly from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. working on footwork, sword work and building camaraderie. The Double T Fencing Club meets at the Texas Tech University Recreation to master these skills.
The club is coached by Aaron Clements, Adjunct Professor of Law, and has been a part of the fencing community for 32 years.
“It's a small community and it always has been, it's had its ups and downs, we've had high points and low points,” Clements said. “I've seen a lot of those ebbs and flows over 28 years of being here.”
Due to the pandemic, the competition aspect of fencing has been up in the air. Clements said that in the past there used to be a vibrant community of fencers in the South Plains Division but many of the teams have had setbacks and losses in coaching.
In the past, there would usually be around two competitions per year, one in the fall and another in the spring. Clements said he encourages anybody at any skill level to come and try out fencing.
Akari Kubo, a third year constructional engineering major from Grapevine, had her eye on fencing since freshman year and she finally was able to give it a go.
“I just saw it on the TechConnect and I had always wanted to do [fencing] but during my freshman year I decided to do lacrosse,” Kubo said. “Then my sophomore year, COVID-19 hit, but then I was able to do it my junior year.”
Kubo is left handed and so far, she said that the main struggle is mirroring the instructions. Since most fencers are right handed, everything is the opposite for her.
Since she is just staring out, Kubo said the most nerve racking part about fencing is actually playing against each other and understanding all the moves.
Alexander Cesani, a seventh year mechanical engineering major from Belton, has been fencing competitively since 2014.
“So I've been fencing at Tech since 2014, I graduated first time in 2019, this is my first time coming back, being part of this club, since then,” Cesani said.
Cesani said fencing as a whole is an amazing sport, having that team aspect but also not having to rely on anyone else but yourself in order to win.
“The actual competition is very individual, you succeed or fail based on your own merit, which I find to be really satisfying if something ever goes wrong, there's no one else to put the blame on,” he said. “But also there's always, like, if something goes right. It feels really good, it's that much more satisfying.”
For an experienced fencer like Cesani, reaching the point where you meet an opponent and beating them is such a challenge that it becomes frustrating to match up with them.
“This means you have to completely reinvent, like what strategy you feel has worked with everyone else,” he said, “So it's kind of complicated where you have to unlearn some of the habits that you may have developed.”
Cesani said, fencing is the kind of sport that anyone can join and be able to learn the fundamentals of the sport, and once you understand the basics you will feel comfortable in competitions.
The fencing community welcomes people of all levels to pick up a sword and practice.
“If you want to join fencing, show up to the practices and ask questions, learn and try to be open to the advice that you are given,” Cesani said. “If you're completely new to the sport, it's a sport that you can compete at any level and with enough practice, you can show up to a competition and feel comfortable enough to show up.”
