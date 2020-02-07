The department of women’s and gender studies hosted its Feminist First Friday from 12– 12:50 p.m. on Friday.
The event, which took place in Drane Hall room 249, focused on intimate relationships, whether those be healthy or unhealthy.
Dana Weiser, associate professor for human development and family studies, began the conversation and said women are more able to leave unhealthy relationships now than they had been in the past.
“Women have a greater ability to leave either an abusive, or just an unsatisfactory relationship for a number of reasons,” she said. “One being that divorce is less stigmatized, it’s more legally accessible than it had been in previous generations, and also women’s greater participation of outside employment, to have greater economic resources to leave.”
The economic aspect is especially important, as Weiser said money can be influential.
“We can see that’s one of the barriers, whether you’re in an abusive relationship or not,” she said. “If you don’t have money or way of supporting yourself, then you can essentially be trapped in a very unsatisfying or even abusive relationship.”
She explained how partners who are abusive in all aspects: emotional, physical, sexual and psychological, may come to be controlling.
“There’s a lot of research that shows that oftentimes abusive partners will just marry and secure people, and so they’re fearful of their partner leaving them, mixing that in then with a social system that teaches a very dominant view of masculinity that 'You’re supposed to be in control. You’re supposed to be the leader. You’re supposed to be an assertive person,'” she said. “So, it’s a combination of kind of toxic masculinity as well as insecurity we can see is one of the things that most commonly explains partners who are abusive.”
Steven Garcia, community educator, outreach and legal coordinator, and volunteer advocate for Women’s Protective Services in Lubbock, said abusive partners may have a perspective of privilege and expect their partner to obey their commands. If the partner does not comply, Garcia said the situation often turns violent.
“The two core beliefs that abusive people have is that they believe they have the right to control their partner, and they believe they have the right to use violence to gain or maintain that control,” he said.
Whereas some may think it is the responsibility of the woman to prevent unhealthy relationships, Garcia said all aspects of the relationship should be equal.
“It’s something that’s so simple and so lost on people,” he said.
Morgan Allen, an employee for Women’s Protective Services in Lubbock, said she uses the idea of intersectionality when conversing with clients who have been impacted by abuse.
“It’s like a framework for critical analysis,” she said, “so, it’s this idea that you can’t treat people as one identity.”
It is important to remain unbiased when listening to people who have been through traumatic experiences because Allen said everyone is different and may have a background one may not expect or understand.
“It’s important that I understand what all could be going on with these women,” she said, “and to understand that I don’t understand, so I can’t fill in the gaps of what I think is going on because whatever I come up with, it’s going to be coming from a completely different world.”
