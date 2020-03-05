As a way to celebrate the female leaders on campus and spread awareness of the obstacles women face in the workforce, the Texas Tech Student Government Association hosted RedRaider Talks Thursday.
The event, which took place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 5 at the Frazier Alumni Pavilion, consisted of multiple speakers and panelists discussing women's empowerment and other topics related to gender equality.
Miranda Davis, SGA external vice president, said SGA worked to put this event together. She hopes this event can continue for future years.
"I don't think I realized how fortunate me and my committee have been to be able to host this event," she said. "The impact for the people that are here, hopefully, will be able to set the precedent and the foundation for this event to continue on."
The conversations that took place during the event have been great for the audience, Davis said. Whether it be the fact that certain career fields do not have to be male dominated or the idea that conversations at the event can lead to future discussions, she said there are multiple key takeaways.
A group of male panelists including Kirby Hocutt, director of Tech Athletics, Sean Lewis, Tech System student regent, Matt Gregory, Tech dean of students, and Sam Sumner, assistant director of University Outreach and Engagement at Tech, discussed male dominant fields and how males in the workforce are needed to empower female leaders.
Other speakers at the event included Aliza Wong, associate dean of the Tech Honors College, Tech Rawls College of Business Dean Margaret Williams, Carol Sumner, Tech chief diversity officer, and more.
"There has been so many conversations that have been had today, but there's going to be more," Davis said, "and, hopefully, this will ignite a greater conversation of how can we continue this event and how can we make an impact on our campus."
Melani Ismail, a philanthropist in Dallas, was the keynote speaker at the event. She said every single person has a place in history that is God-given.
"No matter what, no one can take that from you," she said. "You're so important."
During her speech, Ismail said all people have an impact on the world.
"And I say to every person in here, you are a precious seed that will germinate throughout this world, this Earth," she said, "and you don't even know the impact."
During her speech at the beginning of the event, Wong referenced David Letterman, former host of the Late Show, and his top ten lists by listing ways to be fearless and fierce.
Freeing one's mind is a way to understanding womanhood, Wong said.
"Because if you free your mind as to how you define the idea of womanhood," she said, "if you embrace whatever kind of woman you are, however you get to your womanhood, you actually bring along everybody else with you."
